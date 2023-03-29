From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The band Big Fun will release its first album April 3 at 6 p.m. at The Alluvion.
Big Fun has been described as a northern Michigan supergroup blending rock, jazz, world music and a taste of bluegrass.
Its members are Don Julin on mandolin, Joe Wilson on dobro and steel guitar, Jeff Haas on keyboards, bassist Jack Dryden and drummer Randy Marsh. The Alluvion is at 414 E Eighth on the second floor of Commongrounds. The party features complimentary food from Edson Farms and wine from Chateau Chantal Winery.
Suggested donation $20. For more information visit www.thealluvion.org.
