Since 2018, Crooked Tree Arts Center’s Paint Grand Traverse, the week-long in-person plein air extravaganza, has brought in talented artists from all over the country to artistically capture the landscape of the Grand Traverse region. But, due to concerns regarding the health and safety of artists and patrons alike, as well as CTAC staff, volunteers, and the Traverse City community as a whole, the third annual Paint Grand Traverse, as we’ve come to know it, was canceled. It’s been a season of precautionary decisions and measures, and the CTAC team was greatly saddened to announce this cancellation back in May. However, thinking caps were quickly donned to create an alternative offering to remain engaged with artists, fans, and collectors.
In record turnaround time, CTAC announced a restructured hybrid event. Enter Paint Grand Traverse 2020: Virtually Beautiful, CTAC’s predominantly cyber rendition of the still new, yet already beloved event. We felt it important to keep calm and carry on, presenting an event with both online and socially-distanced components, especially during a time when camaraderie, community, and creativity are so needed. So now, allow me to give you the lay of the land for the week-long event, which kicks-off tomorrow.
On Aug. 8-9, 40 artists will paint enplein air to expertly render the beauty of downtown Traverse City and Old Mission Peninsula on various substrates. It’s less painting time than usual, but these artists, most of whom hail from Michigan, will surely rise to the challenge of creating 150 original works. From August 10-16, art lovers can shop the online PGT gallery, safely and conveniently, with their computer or mobile device from the comfort of their couch, backyard, or anywhere they have reliable service. Remaining artwork will be on display and for sale in CTAC’s Carnegie Gallery from August 17 to September 12. This late summer exhibition will feature popular scenes of the western side of lower northern Michigan, all from unique styles, perspectives, and angles.
Occurring in tandem is the Pint-Sized Paint Out, from August 8-16, which is open to kids of all ages. Young artists are encouraged to capture their favorite scenery and submit pictures of their paintings. An online exhibit will be accessible from August 17 — September 12, and participants, ages 8-15, are eligible for cash prizes. The week also includes a live outdoor painting demo, a plein air painting workshop, and a PGT-themed Coffee @ Ten lecture, all with proper physical distancing.
Even though PGT is a bit different this year, it’s helping us wind down this unusual summer season with a touch of normalcy. CTAC is getting back on track with its events, activities, and in-person exhibits, and in one format or another, we hope you join us for our special third annual Paint Grand Traverse; it’s going to be quite the beautiful experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.