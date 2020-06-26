Three months is quite a long time — a quarter of a year to be precise.
It’s an amount of time that is also applied to other particular aspects of life. For example, three months’ salary is the implied amount a man should spend on an engagement ring; school-age and college students typically enjoy a three-month break for summer vacation; and, fun fact, three months is roughly the average gestation period of a mountain lion (actually, it’s 91 days, but who’s really counting?).
And after experiencing our own unique application of three months — in the form of having our doors shut — Crooked Tree Arts Center reopened some of its gallery spaces to the public this past Monday, June 22.
It was a long time to have our doors and windows essentially barred and shuttered.
But during that three-month stretch, CTAC birthed a whole lineup of virtual programming, including online exhibitions, lectures, artist studio tours, and wellness meetups. Hopefully, you’ve had an opportunity to check them out and get your art fix from home while we’ve been working behind-the-scenes.
During the past few weeks, Galleries Associate Monica Stokes spent some time in Petoskey, helping Visual Arts Director Liz Erlewine dismantle and pack up the well-received, inaugural Guild Member Salon Show. Stokes brought artwork back to Traverse City and has since hung the pieces in the Cornwell addition of CTAC for visitors to enjoy. For the time being, the historic Carnegie Building and its gallery spaces will remain closed, but the main reception area and The Shop, our nifty retail area, are both open for you to walk through. Visitors are now welcome to come in, purchase artwork, and catch up with staff. Just be sure to follow the posted instructions regarding social distancing, masks, and hand-sanitizing — please and thank you!
Alongside work from the Guild Member Salon Show, an additional visual arts experience is a display of artwork created in collaboration with Accelerate the Cure, an annual event which raises awareness for Alzheimer’s. CTAC arranged to have 10 plein air artists paint on-site at Fountain Point Resort on Lake Leelanau last weekend in participation with the socially distanced event.
Artwork created at Fountain Point is available for viewing and purchase at CTAC, now through July 24.
Yes, CTAC was closed for quite a while. It was a difficult time for many of us — staff, CTAC members, students, and visitors who wanted to experience the arts within our walls.
However, after three long months, we are happy to welcome you back through our doors.
The last season was terribly long, filled with uncertainty and upheaval, but we’ve finally bid spring adieu and welcomed summer into northern Michigan — and along with it, sunshine, visitors, and open hours.
Our current temporary hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. We look forward to seeing you at CTAC.
