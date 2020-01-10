New Year’s resolutions — promises made to improve one’s well-being — seem to be a thing of the past. I can’t think of anyone who actually makes such commitments anymore. Yes, it’s true, we could all eat better, work out more, and step out of our comfort zones more often. I personally don’t ascribe to the notion of beginning a new year with regiment-altering resolutions, but I do think it’s healthy to broaden one’s horizons.
It’s important to strengthen skillsets and hone abilities. So, in the spirit of the season, I’d like to suggest a potential goal for all readers rather than a run-of-the-mill resolution: resolve to try something new and creative.
Sure, blank canvases, empty pages, and paint-free palettes can be slightly intimidating, especially if you’re trying something for the first time. We’ve all been there — uncertain of how to get started and second-guessing every step. A good thing to keep in mind is that you can always start over, grab another piece of paper, or rework the clay. As humans and artists, we come with hearts full of passion, appendages that desire to create, and brains that are ready to learn, so why not tap into the creative areas and try something new with a little help from Crooked Tree Arts Center?
A new year means new classes, workshops, instructors, and creative opportunities at CTAC. Our new session of winter classes starts tomorrow with the ever-popular Drawing Lab with Richie Gunn. But drawing, albeit a fan favorite, isn’t our only focus for the first season of 2020.
After a positive reception, CTAC has expanded its metalsmithing offerings to include workshops that explore textured stacking rings, hoop earrings, and beach stone rings and pendants. And even though we don’t have a kiln at our disposal, Stephanie Starner-Garner of Leelanau Pottery is teaching several ceramics classes and firing students’ work back at her studio. Other artists and instructors will be educating within the realms of abstraction, songwriting, fused glass, soap making, journaling, and monotype printmaking. We even host private group art classes, which span a wide range of media with instructor guidance and supplies included. For descriptions, details, and dates for all classes and fresh arts opportunities, check out our website — it’s all there for the reading.
Now, we all know winter in northern Michigan can be tricky, particularly for commuting and traveling. To address this snowy detail, we’re implementing a new policy. CTAC’s website and voicemail message will be updated before 7 a.m. for morning class cancellations, and by midday for afternoon and evening classes — we want to provide our patrons and class participants with timely information.
CTAC has got your back this season. Because let’s be honest, there’s nothing worse than boldly stepping out into new creative territory and contending with blizzardy weather, only to discover you could’ve stayed cozy at home instead.
