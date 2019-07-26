Over the years, you may have heard of an event called the Outdoor Art Fair. The event has been occurring for almost 60 years — 59 to be precise — and it was started by a group called Northwestern Michigan Artists and Craftsmen, the pre-pre-cursor to Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City.
Since the summer of 1960, this art fair has been put on by the Traverse City arts organization, whose name has changed a few times over the years. Currently, the organization bears the name of Crooked Tree Arts Center, but previous nomenclatures include ArtCenter Traverse City, the aforementioned Northwestern Michigan Artists and Craftsmen, and the “Sunday Painters.”
Now, even though that’s a lot of renaming to keep track of, I’ve got one more name change to throw your way. Don’t worry, though — it’s a simple one.
Going forward, the Outdoor Art Fair shall be known as the Crooked Tree Art Fair. After nearly six decades of the fair, we decided to make some changes and solidify our branding. Aside from the name tweaking, there’s one more major change to share with you. Instead of holding the annual event on the campus of Northwestern Michigan College, as we have for many years, we’re venturing to a new location.
Tomorrow, you can journey less than a mile from the college to find booths and tents nestled on the grounds of the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. They’ll house a variety of art, including ceramics, jewelry, photography, sculpture, mixed media creations, paintings, fiber works, woodwork, leather goods, and graphic art.
Some exciting perks for this year’s new site are golf cart curbside service to transport patrons from the parking lot to the fair, food trucks and a bike taxi service offered by Norte. Just a few fun amenities to make the Crooked Tree Art Fair experience even more convenient and memorable.
Over 100 artists from around the country are participating and competing for cash prizes, which will be awarded by a team of three jurors. Local painters, spouses, and 2019 Paint Grand Traverse artists Colleen and Justin Shull make up two-thirds of the jurying team. And Rebecca Kinnee, graphic arts instructor at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District’s Career Tech Center, rounds out the trio. With such diverse genres of art on display, our jurors will have their work cut out for them as they consider all the art fair booths.
During its 59-year history, the Crooked Tree Art Fair has brought together artists working in a variety of media who share a commitment to artistic excellence and craftsmanship, and we look forward to presenting this event for years to come. Join Crooked Tree Arts Center staff, volunteers, and participating artists tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and enjoy all that the newly re-christened fair has to offer.
