It’s clear — we’re all ready to jump back into going and doing.
We’re ready to experience the things that, up until earlier this year, many of us took for granted — grabbing a burger and a beer with friends; attending a niece or nephew’s birthday party; popping into a grocery store to pick up a last-minute, debatably essential pint of ice cream; or strolling through an art gallery.
Nonessential activities and gatherings came to an abrupt halt in March and were, for the most part, replaced with distance experiences.
Virtual classes, tours, and activities were made available, and the public was given access to previously subscription-requiring sites so everyone could enjoy, learn, and experience something great from the safety of their home.
CTAC has hosted virtual Coffee @ Ten lectures, studio talks, happy hours, and dance and music instruction.
We’ve presented digital exhibits and kept your social media feeds updated with interviews, artwork, family activities, quirky photos, and opportunities for arts engagement.
Amidst the darkness, the silver lining has been great. But still, the benefits of virtual and distance learning or activities will never replace physically walking through a museum, shopping at a local mom and pop establishment, or receiving in-person lessons from an instructor or artist.
A virtual tour is awesome, but it can’t beat standing in front of the actual oil painting, bronze sculpture, or multimedia assemblage — photographs and recordings don’t do the work justice.
Just like live-streaming a concert or dance performance — you’ll be impressed by the skill, but it’s not the same as sitting in the audience, feeling the potent emotion and passion of those on stage, and those seated around you. Technology is great, but it can’t replace physical human experience.
Out of necessity, many businesses and organizations have learned to use technology in new capacities to help them stay viable during the challenging first quarter of 2020.
They may move forward using these means of communication and commerce to certain extents, but as a community and country, we can’t allow the virtual to take the place of in-person and in-seat experiences.
This summer, as life takes on a semblance of normalcy, be sure to visit the shops in your town, patronize the restaurants, check out the art galleries, and support the small businesses that make northern Michigan the community-centric region it is.
So, when you venture out at the end of this month, pick up the new Art & Craft Trails brochure from participating galleries, studios, and art centers, as well as hotels and welcome centers. In its pages, you’ll find artists and galleries that need your support, and I don’t just mean financially.
View their work, strike up a conversation, acknowledge the creative process, sign up for a class, or just give them a like on social media.
We can all play a part in revitalizing our towns and small businesses — virtually and, hopefully soon, in-person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.