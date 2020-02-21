There’s a well-known African proverb that you’ve surely heard: It takes a village to raise a child. I can’t speak to the proverb from personal experience, but I do believe it takes more than a parent or guardian to nurture a child.
Grandparents, neighbors, friends, teachers, aunts, and uncles all help children learn and grow in a multitude of ways. Providing words of encouragement, introducing new experiences, or being that smiling face in the audience all help to positively shape a child. Ultimately, it takes a community to raise a child, and it takes support from the same group of people to nurture the artistic abilities of the youth.
Currently, Crooked Tree Arts Center’s annual Youth Art Show is on display, showcasing the talent, creativity, and imagination of students from 42 different schools in the Traverse City region.
Each year, this exhibit results from the work of many community-oriented hands, all happy to support and celebrate area youth and their artistic accomplishments.
The show was hung by 36 art teachers with assistance from Education and Outreach Director Kristi Wodek and Galleries Assistant Monica Stokes. Participating teachers created their school displays on their own time and during school hours, with the help of administrative support and substitutes.
As you can imagine, every exhibit put on is a group effort with artists, volunteers, and CTAC staff working together, and the Youth Art Show is no exception.
Community members came out in droves to support the young visual artists during the opening reception — family members, teachers, students, and friends all helped celebrate, while the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma generously provided refreshments. And thanks to the generosity of CTAC members, regional artists, and Traverse City arts organizations and visual arts groups, we were able to present ten cash awards and honorable mentions to high school juniors and seniors, as well as bestow twelve honorable mentions to elementary and middle school students.
Amy Vos Dillinger, Admissions Counselor of Kendall College of Art and Design, was also on hand to give out 32 high school scholarships and to award seven elementary and middle school students with honorable mentions.
By planting seeds of encouragement and confidence through the Youth Art Show, teachers, parents, friends, and other community members are able to have a positive impact on the lives of student artists, which is honestly the most heart-warming fulfillment of CTAC’s mission of inspiring and enriching lives through the arts. CTAC couldn’t do what we do without the community’s help, because it takes many hands to nurture the next generation of artists, support local organizations, and keep the arts alive.
The Youth Art Show runs through March 14, but CTAC will be closed on March 10 because we also serve as a polling precinct. That being said, we hope you find time to join us in appreciating the skill of our area’s young artists.
