If you’ve walked by Crooked Tree Arts Center in the last few weeks, you’ve most likely noted its darkened windows. Normally, the Festival of Trains would’ve been set up — its tiny engines whirling, little lights beaming, and whistles tooting — a perfect stop for locomotive enthusiasts and families alike. But, as luck would have it, and to the disappointment of many, holiday gatherings, art fairs, parties, and train festivals were all put on hold this winter.
So much of what is ingrained in us about this season revolves around togetherness. We usually travel and visit family, welcome others into our homes, attend Christmas pageants and performances, meet friends for warming drinks, heck, maybe even get together for caroling, which is so last century, which means it’s probably ‘in’ again.
Due to health concerns and the myriad of unknowns, most people remained in their state of residence, celebrating on a small scale — and as an introverted hermit myself, I’m completely down for keeping things insular. For me, a small holiday ‘in’ is always what the doctor ordered, but others do prefer their larger get-togethers, and I don’t fault them for their preference.
Yes, nearly everything this year has been altered, with traditions getting flipped on their heads, but not all has been bad. And on this Christmas Day, I’d like to revisit some of the positives CTAC has experienced and provided during this unique revolution of our planet.
CTAC cracked the shell on virtual learning and instruction, keeping the visual arts a part of Mackinac Island Public School students’ education, as well as an active part of our adult students’ lives. Like good elves, we assembled free art kits for kids and families to use during the shut-down. We gave the gift of digital exhibits to people all over, which included photography, youth art, and multi-media juried shows. We stayed in contact with artists and members through Artist Guild Meetups, virtual Coffee @ Ten lectures, and Happy Hours, doing our best to help stave off feelings of isolation.
When we were finally able to open our doors, staff, volunteers, and board members pulled together some socially-distanced, in-person events and exhibits, namely Paint Grand Traverse: Virtually Beautiful, “Color Catchers,” “One, Together,” and most recently, Merry Marketplace during the first week of December, in which we did our part to promote local and regional artists.
This year, we found meaningful ways to connect with people in our community and beyond, offering new programming and creating new experiences. We haven’t been together in-person much, but definitely in spirit through computer cameras and screens.
So, even though our galleries are dark right now, which may disappoint those walking by, just remember that CTAC still actively lights up your inboxes, newsfeeds, and community with creativity from week to week. And we look forward to continuing to be a bright beacon for you in the New Year!
