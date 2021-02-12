Last winter was Crooked Tree Arts Center’s inaugural “Guild Member Salon Show,” presenting current Artist Guild Members’ work. The exhibition was on display in Petoskey, but its run was truncated due to — ahem — unforeseen circumstances. One year later, the annual showcase was to take place in Traverse City, establishing a back and forth between the Grand Traverse and Little Traverse Bay areas. Yet, as things would play out, the exhibition isn’t currently at either locale.
The 2021 “Guild Member Salon Show” exists in the ether that is the internet, enabling all, regardless of residence, to virtually enjoy and explore the work of 70 artists.
Neither curated nor juried, this exhibit is simply about sharing art.
An exhibition sans limitations and juror subjectivity brokers positivity, inclusion, and community and promotes a variety of stylistic approaches, perspectives, and media. This diverse exhibit is a great capstone event, celebrating artists’ successes from the previous year or years — but it’s the Artist Guild itself that really makes a difference year-round.
I won’t go into all the nitty-gritty annual benefits of belonging to the Artist Guild Membership, but suffice it to say that the discounts, invites, marketing perks, waived fees, and automatic inclusion into an annual exhibit makes it a pretty worthwhile investment.
Plus, you’re welcomed into the fold of energetic, like-minded peers who love creating and connecting with CTAC, which is invaluable in an isolating time.
To circumvent the scarcity of social outlets, CTAC sought to devise a means of helping Artist Guild Members stay engaged.
Artist Guild Meetups, virtual biweekly meetings proctored by CTAC’s Liz Erlewine and Kristi Wodek, have been held every other Thursday since last spring, fostering much-needed community on a regular basis.
The meetups consist of an artist community check-in for sharing art and casual conversations and learning about CTAC’s newest offerings and upcoming exhibitions.
Future meetups will include professional development opportunities with guest speakers discussing website building, copyright infringement, shooting pictures for artist calls, websites, and e-commerce — vital information for all artists.
So much of life right now is being experienced through digital means.
But due to this infinite platform that has no business hours, mask requirements, dress code, or social distancing, people can enjoy artwork and camaraderie from afar. They can even engage a bit more with our talented community of artists.
Alongside the Artist Guild Members’ exhibited work are notes about creating the specific pieces, personal and artistic background information, and insight into something each artist learned during 2020 — two main lessons being how to creatively thrive in isolation and adapt to digital platforms. After all, growth does come out of adversity.
From now through March 6, anyone can view the “Guild Member Salon Show,” learn about the Artist Guild Members, and purchase artwork from the comfort of wherever — so join us and delve deeper into our newest digital display.
