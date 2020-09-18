Color, color everywhere!
Red, orange, and yellow evoke thoughts of the coming autumnal season, with pumpkins, gourds, apples, and leaves being some of its colorful archetypal symbols. As a child, I always sought the perfect red leaf, and I’d attempt to preserve it between sheets of wax paper, which never did its vibrancy justice. Nor did my 1997 Fisher Price Perfect Shot camera; the tool was a fun introduction to photography, but wasn’t quite up to the challenge.
Red has always had the power to pull me in, no matter what. It’s a striking color, and with its seemingly endless range of hues, tints, and shades, it’s able to stir up a variety of moods and emotions in viewers, like all colors. When paired with green, red gets us thinking about Christmas; when mixed with orange, I can’t help but think of a summer bonfire’s glowing embers; red can also signify love, as well as danger and luck. Colors resonate, make us think of universal, regional, or completely unique references and experiences; we all connect certain colors to certain things. Blue is calm, but also cold; yellow is cheery and represents caution; put the two colors together, though, and people will start chanting U of M’s fight song.
We are surrounded by unending color, so why not stop by Crooked Tree Arts Center and envelope yourself with a tad more? On display now through Nov. 13, is the suitably entitled exhibit, “Color Catchers,” which showcases the photographic work of four Michigan artists: Kathie Carpenter, Marilyn Hoogstraten, Kathy Silbernagel, and Babs Young. This group of friends has shared an interest in photography for years, having exhibited together, critiqued each other’s work, and grown in their selected art form. Each artist’s creative portfolio and individual inclinations explore diverse subjects and themes, but all four create images that capture the inherent power and nuance of color.
“Color Catchers” consists solely of photographic images, many of which have been manipulated to emphasize specific color relationships and affects. By means of purposeful cropping, layering, and other modifications, the final exhibited pieces enable the viewer to contemplate the close-up and abstract forms before identifying the real-life representational objects for what they actually are. This approach to a photographic exhibit emphasizing the importance and presence of color is to prompt viewers to think about how color changes the way we feel and how we look at the world we’re a part of.
Capturing the color around us is a fun challenge because the colors, just like life and the seasons, are constantly changing, from sunrise to sunset, winter to spring. Carpenter, Hoogstraten, Silbernagel, and Young have succeeded in seizing the rainbow, forever holding onto its hues in photographic form.
And I dare say, their equipment is much more impressive than my, now vintage, 35mm fixed focus Fisher Price Perfect Shot.
