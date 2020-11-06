Collaboration is a big part of life. Friendships, group projects, making an overtime touchdown, dancing the Cupid Shuffle, holding a conversation over drinks — all require collaborating on some level. Yes, you can dance alone, talk to yourself, carry a group project solely on your shoulders, and maintain a one-sided friendship, but who wants to do any of that? It’s far more fulfilling to work together on such things. A presumed exception may be creating art, which initially seems to be a solitary endeavor, but it does call for joint effort — just not in the most obvious of ways.
Standing in front of an easel or before one’s workspace with merely our thoughts for company can make creative construction seem like a lonely pursuit. However, everything we draw from creates a setting of togetherness and collaboration. Ideas, inspiration, and all we’ve absorbed combine within our mind and come forth through our chosen tool and onto the substrate at hand.
For Crooked Tree Arts Center’s current exhibit, “One, Together,” such collaboration is the order of the day. Looking past the inferred individualistic aspect of creation, many rely on fellow artists and mentors for an active exchange of ideas that invigorate their creative practices. Some people also prefer to create art as a group or in a group setting. And some, like myself, even consider their materials to be collaborators.
As a writer, I tend to sit alone, basking before an illuminated screen as I encourage my fingers to type the words I’m reading in my mind. It may appear that everything I produce comes from myself, but numerous collaborators deserve credit as well. My laptop, pen and paper, my human sounding board and beta reader, the background music, and the writers and teachers who came before me — they all contribute to that which I create.
“One, Together,” which runs through Nov. 13, presents 14 artists and artist groups hailing from Michigan and beyond, who all cite collaboration as a significant factor in creation. The walls and pedestals of the Carnegie galleries are bedecked with an artistic menagerie: stitched textile pieces; photographs layered with words, maps, and schematics; Impressionistic shorelines conveyed in oils; meldings of music, photos, and poetry; installations incorporating doors and shelves; human subjects posing on video; and a clashing of humanity and technology on canvas. These works required the coming together of poets, photographers, painters, ephemera-lovers, textile artists, musicians, videographers, and creative minds to form a show of great variety and cooperation.
This exhibition was hung by Visual Arts Director Liz Erlewine and Gallery Associate Monica Stokes, their teamwork further cementing the concept of collaboration in art. Collaboration is universal and applies to everyone, even introverted artists like myself. What is created — whether kept private or shared — results from one person coming together with others, and that’s a beautiful thing all on its own.
