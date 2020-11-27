As the holiday shopping season revs up to full gear, those seeking the perfect gift for the music lover on that Christmas list might consider Michigan-bred releases to place under the tree — or send via email link.
Great Lakes State artists, including several from northern Michigan, have been busy in 2020 unfurling new music. Here are several to check out.
The Marsupials, “Do the Trick” — It’s literally impossible to listen to “Do the Trick” without moving in some way — head-bobbing, foot-tapping or all-out bopping across the room. But there’s more than just a funky, snappy quality to the sophomore album from this Harbor Springs rock band featuring singer-guitarist Tai Jazz Drury, drummer Alex Riesenbeck, bassist Trevor Pinney and keyboardist Jimmy Olson. These guys rival any northern Michigan outfit for impressive musicianship, something which propels tracks ranging from the prog-rock fueled “Where?” to the soulful, jam-band, dance vibe of the title track and “Oblivion.” It’s an ever-adventurous, nine-track musical party with searing guitar leads throughout. Recorded and produced by Traverse City’s Dave Gebben and mixed and mastered by Andy Fettig, “Do the Trick” masterfully recreates the feeling of a vibrant live performance, the secret sauce that has long made The Marsupials stand out.
Website:facebook.com/marsupialsband
Distant Stars, “Key Bops” — Interestingly, the latest collection from Distant Stars sort of overlaps music from The Marsupials (above). That’s because Marsupials bassist-guitarist Tai Drury and drummer-keyboardist Al Riesenbeck are also part of the northern Michigan-based Distant Stars. But make no mistake: This glammy, “funky, sexy, strange rock ‘n’ roll” assault of Distant Stars is the brainchild — and delicious musical concoction — of flamboyant singer, frontman and leather pants-clad Jakey Thomas. “Key Bops” is part funk, part pop, part psychedelic, part glam-fueled alt-rock, and all fun, in an occasionally profane, “parental advisory” sort of way. Produced by Thomas and band member Andy Fettig, Distant Stars unleashes a truly singular mélange on “Key Bops,” from the pop-driven “Duel of Head & Heart” to the electronic, effects-laden “The Jewel in the Lotus” to the funk/R&B of “Sex & Violets” and more.
Website: ajourneytodistantstars.bandcamp.com
The Crane Wives, “Here I Am” — With 20 tracks recorded live during an all-engrossing, sold-out show at the intimate Listening Room in downtown Grand Rapids in February, “Here I Am” comes as close as anything to representing the dynamic and infectious flavor of The Crane Wives in concert without actually being there. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic has essentially shut down live music opportunities for most bands, it’s a welcome and refreshing splash of Crane Wives magic — from longtime fan faves such as “Allies or Enemies,” “Tongues & Teeth” and “High Horse” to five brand new, previously unreleased gems, including the fiery “Nobody,” starring the lead vocals of Emilee Petersmark and fetching harmonies of Kate Pillsbury and Dan Rickabus. The collection not only does a fine job of reflecting the Grand Rapids folk-rock band’s 10-year history but manages to sound pretty groovy in a concert-vibe sort of way (with live mixing by the Listening Room’s Nicholas Connor Jones). Longtime fans will appreciate and revisit that feeling; new fans will find an all-in-one-place retrospective of what The Crane Wives bring to the table.
Website: thecranewives.com
John Davey, “Toss Your Javelin” — For a reference point, listeners might dig back into the past and check out Michael Penn’s 1989 album, “March” (featuring “No Myth”), because Upper Peninsula singer-songwriter John Davey reflects some of that same enticing vibe vocally and instrumentally on “Toss Your Javelin,” his latest studio album. Calling on the help of Shane Leonard, Jeremy Boettcher and Josh Gallagher on the album recorded at Leonard’s house, the Marquette-based Davey unfurls brilliantly crafted lyrics throughout, like these from “Lower Tiers”: I watched my heroes fall/I saw them crumble one and all/And a chorus of ‘no’s’ from a gallery of those/Who will never see so straight or stand so tall. Fetching harmonies, inventive arrangements and clever instrumentation (“Sugarmask,” “Hard Times, Strong Men”) turn what could have been a typical singer-songwriter affair into a pop-hued, indie-rock/folk gem.
Website: johndaveysings.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.