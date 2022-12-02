After a Grammy Award, the Americana Music Association’s “Artist of the Year” honors, sold-out shows across the globe and a series of chart-topping albums that reveled in his psychedelic, boundary-pushing bluegrass, Billy Strings has returned to his humble Ionia County origins.
That’s the foundation of his latest studio album, “Me/And/Dad,” which was inspired by the traditional bluegrass songs introduced to him by his stepfather, Terry Barber.
Throughout his incredible and unprecedented climb to the pinnacle of the nation’s bluegrass mountain — from linking up with Traverse City mandolinist Don Julin a decade ago to relocating to Nashville — the young guitarist has leaned on two different audiences for its success: an older community of traditional bluegrass devotees that appreciates Billy’s virtuosic talent melded with his nod to seminal influences and, of course, all those younger jam-band fans mesmerized by his boundary-expanding, psychedelic, no-rules approach to the genre.
While “Me/And/Dad” clearly favors — and specifically, caters to — the former, much of this trad-based collection will also snare at least a fair number of “Billy Goats” in the latter group with a mesmerizing web of stripped-down, back-porch-style jamming that continues to showcase Billy’s acoustic brilliance.
Recorded as “a proper album” with his principal mentor — his dad, Terry — the album see-saws between Billy and Terry’s lead vocals while meandering through standards by Bill Monroe, Doc Watson and others, enhanced by such stellar players as fiddler Michael Cleveland, banjoist Rob McCoury, bassist Mike Bub and mandolinist Rob McCoury — not to mention Jerry Douglas and Jason Carter.
The true highlights on “Me/And/Dad” come just past the midway point on this Rounder Records release, with the harmony-laden “John Deere Tractor” (which The Judds turned into a hit back in 1991) and the instrumental fire of “Frosty Morn.”
Some might even argue that Terry’s scratchy vocals — as well as those of Billy’s mom, Debra, who closes out the album with “I Heard My Mother Weeping” — only add to the raw authenticity and hominess of this compilation.
That charm includes studio banter at the end of one track where the players joke, “The last note was the best part.” Of course, most folks would strongly disagree.
That includes Greensky Bluegrass mandolinist Paul Hoffman, who still calls Billy Strings “The Kid,” a reference to the young musician who cut his teeth, in part, by sitting in with the Kalamazoo-based jamgrass band back in the day.
“It makes me smile,” Hoffman says of Billy’s meteoric rise. “He’s worked really hard. He’s really talented. He deserves all the raving success that he gets.”
