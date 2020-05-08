FRANKFORT — The sun hadn’t yet rose when Mercedes Michalowski made her way to the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts with plans to photograph an exhibition.
It was an early morning in mid-March, but natural light would cause a glare in the hundreds of photos she planned to take, Michalowski said. And, like most galleries, the building allows in a lot of natural light.
“It was nice and quiet and I took several hours and put the whole tour together,” she recalled. “All I had to do was take pictures and stand still as I took panoramic shots.”
The tour is a virtual one of the exhibition, “Make Mine Abstract!”, explained Michalowski, the Oliver Art Center executive director.
The idea spawned after the show’s March opening was prevented by state-mandated closures, she said.
“We thought, ‘You know what? We’re going to do it anyway. We’ll do what we can to promote and get eyes on it,’” Michalowski said.
“Make Mine Abstract!” showcases 168 pieces and currently runs through June 26.
The work was created by three featured artists — Carol C. Spaulding, Susan Thompson and Skye Gentle — and another 50 who responded to a call for abstract artists in the region interested in participating.
Upon dropping their work off, artists were told by staff that it wasn’t certain if people were going to get the chance to see the show, Michalowski said.
“Nobody walked away, even though we gave them that warning,” Michalowski said.
“We told them we were going to do whatever we can, even if it’s individual photos on Facebook,” she said. “We wanted to do everything we could to present their work to the public, however we define that currently.”
Oliver Art Center officials weren’t sure what to expect with the open call for submissions because it was the first time they’d done that, Michalowski said.
“We were totally blown away by the response,” she said.
Several artists new to the Oliver Art Center responded and the pieces submitted “run the gambit of work” with mediums ranging from wood to paints to paper, Michalowski said.
Spaulding, Thompson and Gentle are well-rounded artists who know how to use different mediums, which is part of why they were invited to be featured, Michalowski said.
“It was very interesting when they invited me to be in this specific show,” Gentle said. “I’ve never considered myself an abstract artist. I think of myself as doing abstracted realism — everything I do has, for me, something real.”
But she embraced the abstract theme and went with it, the Frankfort artist said.
There was some frustration when an art piece would start off abstract, but unintentionally a realistic part would begin to capture her focus, Gentle said.
“I had to take that part of me and say, ‘No, don’t do that. Keep it nonrepresentational,’” she said. “I think I definitely did that for quite a few works, so I was pleased.”
Spaulding said she enjoyed getting ready for the exhibition, so it was disappointing that people can’t see it in person. Doing so makes more of an impression, she said.
“I think they’ve done as good a job as possible by doing the virtual tour and having the individual shots (on Facebook),” Spaulding said. “At least there is some way for people to see the work.”
Gentle agreed that seeing art in person is better, noting that it even can change a person’s opinion of a piece.
But to get people interested, to give them a taste of what’s there, online is “definitely the way to go,” Gentle said.
