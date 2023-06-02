TRAVERSE CITY — Visitors relish Traverse City’s rolling sand dunes, breathtaking bay views and culinary delights. Now, if local funny people have their way, the city may soon also become hailed as a comedy destination.
If the rebranded, and re-released Traverse City Comedy Fest in February 2023 was any indication, laughter infusions are both welcome and successful.
“We’re still kind of buzzing about it,” said Traverse-City based comedian Matthew Zerilli, co-founder of the performing group Kamikaze Comedy.
By all accounts the festival was well received by both performers and comedians, in part because of the organizers’ commitment to heavily share the spotlight among national, regional, and locally known artists, according to Zerilli.
“I was super-appreciative as somebody who is from Traverse City, that they basically gave us our own showcase and just kind of let us do what we do with our northern Michigan scene of comedians,” Zerilli said.
Almost a decade before the festival, Zerilli discovered he belonged behind a mic and in front of an audience, doing everything he could to elicit that sometimes elusive, but always glorious, laughter.
“When it works it’s just such a special thing,” he said. “I can remember exactly where I was standing on the first stage I was ever on when I got the first laugh. From there ... you chase that rush the whole time,” he said.
Zerilli encourages budding comedians to flex their comedy muscle through Kamikaze Comedy where the group’s Facebook page hails the organization as “an opportunity for comedians of all skill and experience levels to ‘take the leap.’”
Zerilli also co-hosts an open mic night every every Tuesday at Union Station in Traverse City. Kamikaze Comedy was also recently added to the monthly entertainment lineup at Right Brain Brewery.
“We like supporting local art,” Jim Young, marketing director of Right Brain Brewery said. “Something like comedy, we certainly do view that as another form of art, we like to support that.”
“It sold out,” said Zerilli. “They saw the value of it. It kind of makes sense all around.”
It also made sense in a serendipitous way for the Workshop Brewing Company to invite local comedic talent to its stage. The brewery recently added a variety show produced by local performance company Tilt Think to its entertainment offerings. Pete Kirkwood, founder of Workshop Brewing and an avid improv comedic actor performed on his company’s own stage as part of the show.
“It was a rousing success,” said Kirkwood. “We packed the house. We had a lot of fun and it was a great show.”
As robust as the northern Michigan comedy scene is, one may be remiss to discuss its burgeoning popularity without mentioning Lisa Thauvette. Ever since she moved to Traverse City a few years ago, she’s been spreading laughs like wildfire as if fueled by her light red hair.
“When you laugh together it’s like a lighting bolt through your heart,” she said.
Thauvette has spent years honing her improv comedy skills in tandem with her work as a Montessori consultant and teacher. Her initial weekly improv offerings have sprouted to additional sections, advanced levels, weekend workshops featuring Chicago-based talent, Traverse City Comedy Fest performances and now the latest monthly showcase at Workshop Brewery.
“It’s always like about what is your potential and I want to help you maximize your potential,” she said. “It’s kind of maximizing potential within the comedy world.”
And that means there’s always room on the stage for newbies to flex their comedic muscles. Because to Thauvette, the old adage that one can overdose on a good thing, does not apply to laughter.
“We can’t have enough comedy!” she said.
Now it may only be a matter of time before comedy lovers follow the amplifying reverberations of laughter to Traverse City.
“Why not, why can’t this be a little incubator of comedy,” asked Thauvette. “Why can’t it be?”
