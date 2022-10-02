TRAVERSE CITY — For half a century, ikebana — the art of formal Japanese flower arrangement — has bloomed in Traverse City with the pruning and nurturing of the dedicated members of Ikebana International, Chapter No. 165.
“Friendship through Flowers” is the official motto of Ikebana International (I.I.), the volunteer-led nonprofit organization founded in 1956 by Ellen Gordon Allen, wife of a U.S. Army Major stationed in Japan after World War II.
Immersed in Japanese culture, Allen fell in love with the art of ikebana and devoted her efforts to spread the art form’s beauty around the world.
Today, I.I. boasts more than 150 unique chapters in 55 countries, with 7,500 dues-paying members. I.I. Traverse City is one such chapter celebrating five decades worth of friendship, artistic expression, and flora fascination.
Chartered in 1972, I.I. Traverse City hosts monthly meetings that promote friendship, the love of flowers, and cultural understanding through teaching and appreciation of the quiet and contemplative art form. Working with whatever flowers happen to be in season, chapter members work in comfortable silence, focusing on their meditative creation.
In and of itself, ikebana promotes observation, reflection, and meditative connection with nature, focusing on the process as much as the finished product. This medium of expression also gives attention to negative space rather than merely the arrangement itself–for Ikebana, the area surrounding the floral presentation is equally vital.
Ikebana encompasses several different schools, which ascribe to varying inspirations, styles, philosophies, techniques, and historical origins — I.I. members benefit from becoming acquainted with all schools through meetings, demonstrations, exhibitions, and events.
A centuries-old art with specific rules and requirements, the various schools of Ikebana include chiko — modern beauty with an accessory; ichiyo — personal interpretation and imagination; Ohara–low bowls and short-stemmed western flowers; Saga Goryu–flowers and religion; sogetsu — an individual “freestyle”; and the literal style — a free, colorful, and creative style.
Andrea Kramer, a member with a few years under her belt, noted that members “bring energy and awareness to the quiet when [they] create,” utilizing their unique awareness in the process.
All are welcome to join I.I., with member applications posted online. Annual membership fees enable I.I. to offer the engaging programming for which the decades-old organization has come to be known and valued.
“I pursued membership in Ikebana International because I maintain a love affair with nature and a minimalist lifestyle,” said current member Mary Melvin.
“To illustrate, one rose in a vase allows me to focus on the beauty of a single rose.”
A member of I.I. since 2013, Melvin served two terms as Chapter No. 165’s president, using the opportunity to expand her knowledge and understanding of Japanese culture, artistry, and creative talents.
Having made it through the tumultuous years of 2020 and 2021, I.I. Traverse City has immediate past president Jill Stiltner to thank, as well as new president Dolly Smith’s drive for getting the organization to its 50th year.
“Dolly’s agenda has focused energy on the Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Under her leadership, members have volunteered to chair the various responsibilities of organizing and planning the Celebration,” added Melvin, serving as chair of publicity.
To mark the 50th anniversary of I.I. Traverse City, the group is hosting a luncheon event at the Grand Traverse Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m.
The golden jubilee includes a presentation of The Seven Grasses of Autumn, a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony, an Ikenobo Ikebana arrangement demonstration, an exhibit of members’ Ikebana arrangements and a Japanese cultural display.
“[Our] 50th Celebration [is a] wonderful program to honor our founding charter members,” said Melvin.
The event is $36 per person, and all members of the public are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, contact I.I. Traverse City through their Facebook page, facebook.com/IkebanaInternationalTC.
