ONEKAMA — When it comes to striking harmonies, it’s a true family affair for The Schrock Brothers.
Not only did Mark “Papa” Schrock grow up singing with his siblings and parents, but he passed that tradition on to his own sons, Jasen and Andrew, who’ve embraced the joy of exquisitely synchronized vocals, honing those talents starting at a very young age.
“There’s just something incredibly unique about that pure family harmony,” asserted Andrew Schrock, who recalls joining his dad on stage for the first time at the age of 3 or 4.
Added his father, who polished his three-part harmonies in the 1970s as part of the popular west Michigan bluegrass band Cabbage Crik: “Harmony’s a thing that I’ve been doing since I was young. It’s something we’ve always done.”
The Fennville-based Schrock Brothers will showcase those harmonies for a northern Michigan audience when they play Onekama’s “Concerts in the Park” series on July 3.
They’ll also return to Earthwork Harvest Gathering outside Lake City in September, along with playing several other outdoor series across the state this summer.
Beyond that, those harmonies also can be found on a brand new studio album recorded with help from all-star Michigan musicians who’ve been part of the band’s “extended family” for years.
Originally planned as just a limited EP, the sessions at La Luna Recording and Sound in Kalamazoo ended up producing the full-length, “Faith in Love,” which features many songs the band has performed for years but never recorded until now.
Filled with the rootsy Americana, blues, rock and folk that’s served as the band’s trademark, the project also leans on comrades from the group’s “big band,” which features Michigan musicians Michael Shimmin on drums, Terrence Massey on trumpet, Daniel Giacobassi on saxophone, Drew Howard on guitar and pedal steel, Tom Eldred on keyboards and harmonica legend Peter Madcat Ruth.
“It’s pretty special,” Mark Schrock said of the band’s seasoned lineup, noting that the new recording is “very much a collection of favorite songs that we’ve written and performed live over the years. Even though it’s a ‘studio’ record, we recorded a lot of it live, going for dynamics and interaction.”
Added Andrew: “Some of the tunes do deal with more big picture socio-political themes, like how do we combat arbitrary forms of domination and oppression. … Like most art, it touches on these themes, and poses more questions than providing any definitive ideas for action. Most tunes are songs of lost love and heartache.
“Musically, we’ve all just continued to improve and mature as musicians throughout the years. Sometimes that might mean exploring harmonic, melodic and rhythmic ideas that we previously couldn’t even hear. It may also mean embracing the simplicity that comes with maturity. It’s the old adage, ‘less is more.’ “
Band members also are involved in other groups with busy performance schedules, including The Mainstays, Drew Nelson & Hwy. 2, Funktion, Jive at Five and Great Lakes Brass, among others.
“The Schrock Brothers has been sort of a side project for us while we were involved in other projects. With our hundreds of years of collective experience, the number of our collective projects is lengthy,” Mark Schrock conceded, adding that it’s great to focus on The Schrock Brothers and a new studio album.
“We’re excited to get out and play these tunes for our friends and fans,” he said.
