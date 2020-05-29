TRAVERSE CITY — All creatures great and small need a place to rest their heads, safe and comfortable sanctuary in which to eat, bathe and raise their young.
Birds are no exception.
A small flock of local artisans elevate ordinary birdhouses, feeders and birdbaths into beautiful garden décor.
“People are looking for a piece of art to display and they get the added pleasure of seeing birds,” said glassblower Glenna Haney.
Haney brings an eye for color and design expertise to the hand-blown glass bird feeders and baths produced at Jordan Valley Glassworks in East Jordan. She began her artistic career painting landscapes and creating charcoal portraits. Later she explored stained glass work and eventually glassblowing.
Haney’s technique remains true to the generations of glassblowers who went before her. She studied the craft under Italian Emilio Santini whose family legacy encompasses 500 years of glassblowing traditions.
Glass design can be a tedious process, even for an expert like Haney. Perfecting her elegant hummingbird feeders required talent and tenacity.
“It took 15 to 20 tries to get a good prototype,” she said. “Now, they take 15 to 20 minutes to make.”
No two feeders are exactly alike, but all feature jewel-like color forged in the studio’s fiery oven.
Haney said the cranberry red feeders are highly popular with customers. Others make special requests.
“Some people order them with gold leaf. It adds a beautiful sparkle,” she said. “Also, you can add copper that glitters when it catches light.”
Jordan Valley Glassworks introduced a new line of standard bird feeders last August. Free-form, hand decorated bird baths are also available at the studio and at area galleries, making happy winged creatures and art lovers.
Six years ago, Mark Andrus of Traverse City found his bliss within the walls of his home woodshop. The retired carpenter repurposes hardwood scraps into handcrafted birdhouses. His intimate knowledge of wood underlies his ability to highlight the unique and beautiful grain in each creation.
“I love wood and everything in nature,” he said. “In the winter months, I spend all of my days in the garage workshop.”
Last year Andrus made 850 birdhouses of his own designs and sold them at 26 fine art and craft shows around the region. Many of them found their way into backyards, where they attract nesting birds — some species lay as many as two or three broods a year — and birds seeking temporary shelter from cold snaps, poor weather or predators.
The hummingbird house is his best seller, he said. There’s also a standard birdhouse shaped like an acorn with a second tiny acorn house attached for a touch of whimsy. His more elaborate birdhouses feature spindles and decorative turnings. A polished surface adds to both beauty and durability.
“I use a finish on them used on sailboats to protect them from sun, wind and storms,” Andrus said.
The birdhouses are crafted to withstand harsh elements, but many buyers hang them as interior décor, he confesses.
Andrus hopes to hit the art fair circuit again with his artisan creations. But until restrictions on gatherings are lifted, buyers can contact him to place orders at andruswoodworking.com or Markandbrendaandrus@icloud.com.
“I never get tired of it,” he said. “It’s what I’ve been looking for all my life and now I’ve got it.”
Valerie Donn calls herself a bird geek. The trees and gardens of her bird-friendly Williamsburg yard attract feathered friends, as do her birdhouses, baths and feeders.
Twelve years ago, her feathered muses led her on a creative journey. Donn, a painter and sculptor, was inspired to paint her swallow nesting box which birds favored each year. It was the first of many bird boxes she has since transformed into works of art.
Donn paints scenes, wildlife and whatever moves her on purchased bird boxes and dried, hollowed gourds. Word of mouth turned the pastime into something more.
“It was a hobby that developed into selling over the years,” she said.
Donn encourages others to unleash their creativity on homes for birds to grow connections with nature.
“Purchasing a bird box is a good start,” she said. “For kids, it’s great to learn to paint on a birdbox, but they also learn about nature and what the box is for.”
