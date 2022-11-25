TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down more than just concerts and tours.
It also upended dozens of open-mic nights across Michigan — and throughout the country — thus derailing opportunities for emerging songwriters and musicians to strut their stuff, test their original material and otherwise find an audience for their music.
Nearly three years after the coronavirus reared its ugly head, some bars and clubs still haven’t gotten back to hosting open-mic sessions, while others no longer feature live music at all.
On the flip side, go-to venues with a reputation for open-mics are once again finding robust participation for their open-mic nights from performers and fans alike.
That includes Workshop Brewing in Traverse City, which resumed its Tuesday open-mic nights last November.
General manager Virginia Hanna said the venue’s open-mics have featured everything from singer-songwriters to “spoken word, comedians, drummers, French horn players, guitarists, solo acts and groups. Often people end up jamming together and forming friendships and even bands.”
Hosted by musician Zak Bunce of 1000 Watt Prophets, Hanna said “the opportunity to practice and hone in on your craft in front of a live audience of like-minded and supportive individuals is priceless. Also, having that time to network with fellow artists in the community has proven to be a catalyst, bands have formed, friends have been made and through experience people have gotten better at their craft.”
Interested artists can sign up at Workshop Brewing at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, and Hanna said about 10 performers show up every week to perform. She called Bunce “an amazing host.”
“He’s a talented musician and singer. But what’s really special about him as a host is how warm and welcoming he is. He’s really great at creating an atmosphere of openness and inviting all the attendees to get up and go for it,” she said. “He is great at making connections and gently pushing people to experiment and push themselves.”
Workshop Brewing also has resumed its Wednesday night “Jazz Jam,” with musicians encouraged to bring their own instruments to play with a band on stage. “We have some fantastic musicians that know all the jazz standards and can play them in any key requested,” she said. “Pretty unique event.”
Of course, musicians across the state are getting reacquainted with open-mic opportunities at venues big and small, including places such as St. Ambrose Cellars in Beulah. The brewery boasts that it exudes “a very friendly welcoming atmosphere” for Thursday evening sessions that attract “a pretty dedicated group of people who come weekly.”
At Holland’s Park Theatre, musician and host Jairimi Driesenga, of the band Brother Adams, calls their Tuesday night open-mics “an unprecedented weekly celebration of self-expression and community.”
The popular open-mics feature music, comedy and poetry at 8 p.m. Tuesdays
“We truly have something very special and unique going on there, and I pour my heart into it,” said Driesenga. “Since I’ve been involved, we average something like 125 to 175 people every Tuesday.”
For years, until the pandemic silenced live music, one of West Michigan’s most popular open-mic nights took place on Tuesdays at Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids, hosted by singer-songwriter Nicholas James Thomasma.
The open-mic sessions — credited for launching the careers of many regional artists — returned earlier this year, with Jake Stilson of the country band The Bootstrap Boys serving as emcee and organizer.
“It’s an amazing space to try out new material on an audience that may not be in your regular fan base, or even to build a fan base of your own,” said Stilson
Paul Winslow, entertainment coordinator for Founders, called the sessions “the perfect vessel for folks to cut their teeth playing in front of an actual crowd and find their voice.”
At Founders, he said, performers can take advantage of a top-tier sound system, audio engineer and lighting rig, not to mention “a fantastic host” in Stilson.
“His wealth of musical knowledge and talent is extraordinary,” Winslow said. “Beyond that, his never-stop-gigging mentality and kind demeanor welcome all musicians to the stage with encouragement and maybe a live collaboration if we’re lucky.”
From his vantage point, Stilson views his role “as facilitating a safe space for artists to come out and share their ideas with the built-in crowd of a world-class brewery.”
A relatively new performance opportunity amid the open-mic scene takes place in Midtown at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids (formerly known as Listening Room). The venue started hosting occasional “Open Stage” nights in the acoustically pristine, 200-capacity room in October 2021.
With comfortable, upscale seating and top-notch sound, performers get a rare opportunity to play a stage that’s been hailed as a gem by national touring acts.
“It’s beautiful,” said West Michigan singer-songwriter Megan Stark, who performed songs from her album, “Hold On” at an Open Stage session earlier this month. “I love that it’s set up specifically for musicians and for appreciating local art.”
A comprehensive listing of open-mic nights across the region is available at LocalSpins.com.
