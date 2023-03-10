TRAVERSE CITY — When it comes to fashion, music, design, and more, the styles of past eras always have a way of coming back to the current day.
Whether it’s ’90s fashion, mid-century modern furniture, or ’80s rock music, the decades and their fads get reprisals and revamps regularly.
The same is happening with a Traverse City original cult classic theater production this weekend.
Mashup Rock & Roll Musical, the nonprofit and grassroots theater company that put on Shakesqueer in the park last summer, is back to breathe new energy into their 2014 show, “Grimm’s Alternative Fairy Tales,” at the new Alluvion indoor performance space.
Lesley Tye, writer and cast member of the upcoming production, views now as the perfect time to revive their ’80s-themed show.
“I teach high school at Interlochen, and so many of my students know of ’80s artists and songs that I haven’t heard teenagers talk about since I was in high school,” said Tye. “The ’80s are having a bit of time right now in culture, and our show is steeped in ’80s references — music, pop culture, art, movies — we parody everything!”
Going back to one of Mashup’s early shows and reviving it makes sense for another reason, too — the show itself is written just for Mashup to perform, so there’s nowhere else in the world audiences can see the production.
“We now have a whole slew of fans who never saw the original,” added Tye. “And quite a few are excited for this one to come back.”
Not only is this production a revival of Mashup’s catalog, but it’s also a revamp, as Tye has rewritten parts of the script, adding a new song and an intermission.
They’re also adding a video component to incorporate the ‘80s music video craze with the help of animator, editor, and Interlochen instructor Bailey Sitton.
“[Bailey is] creating some really wild video components to go along with our musical numbers that are going to bring the experience up to a whole new level,” said Tye.
The cast of 10 includes actors from the original production and some newcomers, including Allixandria Geiger, who is thoroughly enjoying the experience.
“The most fun aspect is just getting to create with this wonderful group of weirdos,” said Geiger. “Though being newer to the troupe and completely new to this show, I’ve known a lot of these people for a while now, and you will have a hard time finding a more wacky, accepting, genuinely caring, and creative crew.”
Mashup’s musical quartet expanded by one to become a more well-rounded quintet. The band will be performing New Wave and alternative ’80s hits, but the show incorporates song lyrics from every type of artist in the script, including songs by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Blondie, Cyndi Lauper, and more.
“We also have a fun mashup song, a signature of our shows, which combines ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ and ‘Boys Don’t Cry,’” shared Tye.
As with any grassroots organization, it takes a community of people to bring plans to fruition, and Mashup’s revamped “Grimm’s” is no exception. The nonprofit received two grants for this production — one from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Fund and another from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
“To be recognized along with other organizations doing important work in our community to make it a more inclusive and rich place means a lot to us,” said Tye. “All of our grant money goes directly to the artists, designers, and technicians working on the show, so the funding really makes a difference far more than just paying our production bills.”
“Getting some compensation for my time spent doing something I truly love was so wonderful and rewarding,” added Geiger.
Ben Eaton, an original “Grimm’s” cast member, shared his thoughts too: “As a trans actor, getting an artist stipend in northern Michigan is, at least to my knowledge, a rarity. I feel lucky to have such an opportunity.”
Mashup has opportunities for their audiences to join in on the fun during the show. Attendees will be invited to dance, wear costume pieces, and rock out on inflatable instruments — another of Mashup’s trademarks.
“The audience will be seated around a thrust stage, with lots of entrances and exits from the cast throughout the aisles, so we really mean it when we say it’s an immersive experience,” said Tye. “As we like to tell them at the start — keep your hands and feet inside the ride at all times.”
Tickets are available for this wild, PG-13 ‘80s ride on March 10 and 11. General admission tickets are $28/person and VIP Reserved Front Row tickets are $38/person online at mashuprockandrollmusical.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.