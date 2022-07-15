TRAVERSE CITY — Music is the ultimate adventure for Bob James.
The two-time Grammy Award-winning jazz keyboardist’s latest album “2080” explores new worlds of sound creating a futuristic musical experience.
From his studio on Long Lake, James collaborated with Traverse City native Sam Franz, a DJ/ electronic artist.
The 80-year-old James and 20-year-old Franz melded their talents to produce a new genre — experimental, electronic jazz imagining the sounds of 2080.
“There was something poetic going on,” James said of the partnership. He said “2080” reflects a synthesis of the fearless energy of youth and a confidence born of decades of creative experience.
The impetus for the album which dissolved the age gap was a mutual enthusiasm for pushing musical boundaries.
“I like taking risks and being on the fringe — and to take that in different ways,” James said.
Their musical connections sparked collaboration when the two discovered a like admiration for Charles Ives, a groundbreaking composer of the early 20th century.
“I don’t think we were composing in the style of Ives, but there’s definitely a way that the sensibility of his music informed our compositions,” Franz said. “There were a couple times in the studio where we were stuck, so we listened to a track from Ives, or two, and came back with a ton of ideas.”
The fusion of James’ rich melodies, harmonies and musical structure which set the standard for smooth jazz, and Franz’s techno talents, generated a two-sided mentorship.
“Bob decided to learn a completely different set of tools, which changed the kind of music that he was a making and the kind of music we made together,” Franz said. “He’s always willing to think outside of the box and try new, crazy, and exciting ideas.”
James mentored Franz in bringing form to the younger musician’s experimental sounds.
“I was able to guide him in structure,” James said. “He was almost doing the opposite for me if I became too conventional.”
Project audio engineer David Marchione, 35, bridged the musical eras on occasion by translating concepts to the musicians separated by 60 years.
Marchione had redesigned James’ studio during the pandemic to update its capabilities. Like James, he adopted Ableton software for the project. Ableton is the favored digital audio workstation of contemporary hip-hop and electronic music producers.
The third creative voice, Marchione added his sonic stamp to 2080.
“Some of the sounds I created out of nothing,” he said. “I had complete control and free rein. I manipulated sound, added, or subtracted it. At the end, Bob and Sam might say it was cool, or they might come up with something else.”
The outcome of the three-year effort is a new musical vocabulary portrayed in eight songs released by the new indie Japan-based label Eight Islands Records.
James said ongoing discussions explore the feasibility of sharing the studio music at live concerts.
James’ summer touring dates take him from Virginia to Texas. On July 9, the legend was to perform with Ukrainian saxophonist Andrey Chmut at Klaipeda Castle Jazz Festival in Lithuania, a benefit concert for Ukraine.
Franz said “2080” opened career doors for him.
Now a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, he is currently in Germany working on a music label for release of his original works.
