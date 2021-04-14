TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a stabbing.
The stabbing occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect, a 24-year-old Garfield Township man, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into the Grand Traverse County jail.
The man stabbed is a 30-year-old, also from Garfield Township. He was taken to Munson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition at Munson Hospital.
Deputies said an argument occurred after the suspect and another passenger drove by the man's house. The man got in his car followed the suspect, who stopped at an intersection, got out of his car and began stabbing the man several times with a folding knife through the open driver's side window.
Grand Traverse Sheriff's Lt. Chris Oosse said the report on the incident was incomplete as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
