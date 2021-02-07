TRAVERSE CITY — A newly-sworn in Northwestern Michigan College board trustee is set to be arraigned on several misdemeanor charges in connection with a teen party at her home.
Laura J. Oblinger, who was elected to the NMC Board of Trustees in November, faces one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and one charge of allowing minors to consume alcohol.
Her husband, Jon Oblinger, faces one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two charges of allowing minors to consume alcohol.
They are both set for arraignment Feb. 16 via Zoom.
The charges are all misdemeanors punishable by fines and 90 days or less in jail.
Oblinger is director of client services and business development for Rehmann, a Traverse City accounting firm. She is the former executive director of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Oblinger declined to comment on the case, deferring to her attorney, Ed Roy, who is representing both Oblingers.
Roy said both will plead “not guilty” to the charges.
“At this point, when we haven’t had an opportunity to obtain all the information and evidence from the prosecutor, the Oblingers will be pleading not guilty in order to allow this process to continue,” Roy said.
The charges stem from an Oct. 31 party for the couple’s 14-year-old daughter at their Garfield Township home. Oblinger has previously said a few of her daughter’s friends were invited to the outdoor gathering, but grew to more than 100 teens after invites were spread through social media.
Five teens at the party were cited with MIPs, with two also charged with resisting and obstructing arrest and another with assault of a police officer.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg has said the investigation has taken longer than usual because of the pandemic and some of the teens refusing to talk to deputies about the party. There was also more information coming forward from social media sites that needed to be investigated, Moeggenberg previously said.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Oblinger home at about 10 p.m. after getting multiple anonymous calls and texts that a lot of teenagers were drinking and doing drugs there, according to the police report.
When deputies got close to the Harris Road house they saw an abnormally heavy amount of traffic, and as they were walking up the driveway they saw several young people running into the woods near the property to their cars parked on the road, the report stated.
A couple of teens that were highly intoxicated were swearing at and spitting on deputies and were placed in the back of a patrol car, where one made several attempts to break out the rear window of the patrol car.
A department-issued ‘hobbie’ was used to restrain her feet.
When deputies got to the house, Jon Oblinger answered the door. Deputies said it was apparent he was highly intoxicated because he was swaying back and forth and his speech was very slurred, the report stated.
When central dispatch contacted Oblinger she told them she didn’t believe the party was out of control, just “a lot of teenagers being teens,” the report stated. She later checked on the teens after smelling marijuana coming from the basement of her home, where several teens had congregated when the weather turned bad, the report stated. She was attempting to get them to leave when deputies arrived, according to the report.
According to the police report, one party-goer told deputies that most of the teens at the party brought their own alcohol, while others said Oblinger provided alcohol. One teen told deputies he saw Oblinger adding vodka to coolers of ‘jungle juice’ they were drinking, according to the report. Another said Oblinger purchased White Claw Seltzer, an alcoholic drink, for them, the report said.
When interviewed by deputies, Oblinger initially denied buying alcohol, but later told deputies she bought it for herself and some of her adult friends, the report stated.
Oblinger said she lied to deputies because she was protecting her daughter, who had told deputies she took multiple cans of White Claw Seltzer from her parents and took them downstairs to the party, the report stated.
Oblinger also told deputies she wanted to show teenagers how to have fun responsibly and denied providing any alcohol for the teens or knowing that they were drinking.
