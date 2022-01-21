TRAVERSE CITY — COVID-19 Relief Money has begun to arrive in northwest Michigan townships to the tune of nearly $12 million.
The money comes from a $350 billion commitment to state and local governments enshrined in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was passed by Congress in March.
The $12 million make up half of what will arrive in Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Emmet, Antrim and Kalkaska counties’ township accounts by the end of this year, when a second round of funds will take the total relief distributions to $24 million.
Some townships have already committed their cash, while others still are listening to proposals.
Green Lake Township received about $370,000, with the same again expected midway through 2022. Officials said they split the first pot between water main infrastructure projects and bonuses for first responders.
Andy Marek, treasurer of Green Lake Township, said first-responders deserved the stipends because of the added risk they’ve taken on throughout the pandemic.
“They’re going into the houses of people that have COVID,” said Marek. “We thought that needed to be recognized.”
Last Spring, Green Lake Township trustees voted 6-1 to use the ARPA money to give themselves bonuses. Town Supervisor Marvin Radtke emphasized that the board had since changed course.
“Let me be clear, zero elected officials will be receiving bonuses,” Radtke said. “We looked at the numbers and said that though we are deserving of it, there are better uses for it in the community — there were other things that would serve the community better.”
Fire department staff and first responders received stipends ranging in size between $4,000 and $5,600 dollars, Radtke said.
The future of $1.8 million dollars designated for Garfield Township still is up in the air. The Township’s board will meet to discuss how to use the funds in the coming weeks.
Some proposals in the works include adding amenities to River East Recreation Township Park and potentially adding broadband infrastructure to subdivisions with access difficulties.
Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said the board’s conversation likely will revolve around whether the ARPA money’s uses benefit everyone in the township, rather than a select few. For example, if the township invested $1 million in broadband developments for a more rural tract of the municipality, other constituents would see no benefit from the investment, Korn said.
Some confusion still lingers over legally allowable uses for the money, in particular since the state has issued required reporting guidelines as an accountability measure.
When ARPA funds first began to be distributed in 2021, use-cases for the money were narrow. Public comment sessions with local governments across the country prompted the Department of Treasury to issue new guidance throughout the year, resulting in a final rendition which was released this month.
The new guardrails are broad. Townships can use the money for child care, some types of infrastructure, affordable housing, learning loss recuperation initiatives, and public health. It even allows governments to hire above an employee’s “pre-pandemic baseline, providing funds to employees that experienced pay cuts or furloughs, avoiding layoffs, and providing retention incentives,” the guidance states.
That last component is likely to be a boon to Michigan health departments, which have lost nurses, medical directors, and even epidemiologists to private employers that can offer higher salaries, and even lucrative bonuses, to new staff.
“The early rules were much more restrictive,” Korn said. “The final rules are much more relaxed.”
Mancelona Township in Kalkaska County has also not yet committed its ARPA money. The township received $157,000 out of a total $314,000 coming by year’s end.
Township Treasurer Jessie Ayoub said officials have been frustrated with the initial, narrow guidance for the money. Ayoub said she hadn’t yet read the newest guidance — a 44-page document accompanied by a 35-page reporting guideline.
“I’m not a huge fan right now, a lot of our townships are small — we don’t have a lot of COVID-related expenses,” Ayoub said. “So we’re trying to find ways where we can legally spend our money.”
Ayoub said one focus for the township is roadwork. In reviewing ideas, she said she also noticed another challenge — capital projects have become more expensive since the pandemic began, which has triggered labor shortages and accelerated inflation.
Ayoub estimated that it would cost the township $100,000 to repave a 1 mile of road. Ayoub also said she’s unsure whether the township can use the funds for roadwork; a clause in the guidance states that roadwork expenses have to be linked to “revenue-loss amounts” incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. That clause could complicate a roadwork investment if the township can’t prove revenue-loss.
Elmwood Township in Leelanau County has so far received $236,000 in ARPA money. Township Clerk Connie Preston said $66,000 had already been committed to refurbish Cherry Bend Pavilion, within Elmwood Township Park.
“The work is scheduled for spring of this year,” Preston said. “Other plans for the money will be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the board.”
