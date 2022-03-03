TRAVERSE CITY — A committee appointed to make recommendations on how $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money should be spent in Grand Traverse County will hold public sessions, though dates haven’t been set yet.
The ARPA Advisory Committee made up of community leaders has met twice. Neither meeting was open to the public.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia requested that a discussion with Public Sector Consultants on the thinking behind keeping committee meetings closed to the public be placed on Wednesday’s agenda.
“My only concern here is the decision to keep those meetings closed to the public,” Coffia said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I appreciate the advisory committee’s role and how important it is, but how are we going to meaningfully engage the public in a transparent way?”
Public Sector Consulting was hired to lead the county through the process of spending ARPA funds and is working with several municipalities across Michigan.
The advisory committee met twice so far, with one meeting held virtually. County Administrator Nate Alger said members are in the process of setting priorities using 11 sectors that include education, childcare, housing and more, as well as creating a mechanism for receiving public input.
“We certainly don’t want to go out ahead of setting priorities and asking the county, ‘what do you want to spend this money on, this $18.2 million?’ because we will literally get thousands of proposals on how we should spend this money, some of which will likely not fit the criteria of the ARP,” Alger said.
Another meeting is set for Wednesday, March 9, and public engagement will likely come after that, whether that’s township meetings or coffee discussions, Alger said.
Tim Dempsey, vice president of PSC, said it is important to note the committee will come up with recommendations on how the money is spent, but final decisions will be made by the county board in an open meeting.
“Any other feedback or input is simply advisory in nature,” Dempsey said.
Dempsey said the municipalities PSC works with span the spectrum as to how they are deciding how to spend ARPA money. Some have formed small committees and are internally-focused, while others have made recommendations to their elected bodies that are discussed at public meetings, he said.
“This advisory committee ... is certainly going to be garnering public input,” Dempsey said, and has talked about surveys and public engagement sessions.
Dempsey said there are advantages to both approaches.
“The public meeting process can be helpful just because you don’t have people wondering and questioning, but also there can be problems with it,” he said.
Dempsey talked about a recent committee meeting held in public where “a member of the public got quite irritated” and had to be restrained. He did not say where the meeting took place.
Coffia said she is uncomfortable keeping meetings closed to the public, that ARPA funds are taxpayer money and taxpayers may have something to say about that. She also said public input should not be passive and limited to the usual 3 minutes without any feedback, but should be interactive.
“I would like to encourage a really thoughtful, robust public engagement process through all of this,” Coffia said.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said he liked that an advisory committee is being used, that he is concerned that commissioners could use favoritism in deciding which projects are funded by ARPA. He also said our grandchildren’s children will be paying back the money he says was “fabricated out of thin air.”
“We want to spend it on things that are going to benefit our grandchildren’s children,” said Hentschel, adding that he personally supports long-term infrastructure projects, such as those that protect waters, lakes and streams.
“I’m not interested in paying the nonprofits’ payroll for a year,” Hentschel said.
Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said the characterization that this is being done in private is wrong. What the committee is now doing is pre-public input.
“We have the responsibility to do this right,” Nelson said. “We hired professionals to take us through this process. We have to trust that process.”
Commissioner Ron Clous said he’s OK with the process by PSC and the committee, that when you hire an architect you don’t stand over their shoulder to give input on every line they draw.
“I trust that the administration is going to watch out for our best interests,” Clous said.
Dempsey said public meetings also “place a pretty big strain on volunteers, the people who are not elected officials, who are not subject to that intense scrutiny” that board members are used to.
The 15-member committee is made up of four county executives including Alger; Nick Ceglarek, superintendent of Northwest Education Services; Tony Lentych, executive director, Traverse City Housing Commission; Greg Bird, county emergency manager; and Kevin Klein, executive director of Cherry Capital Airport, all of which are public entities.
Other members include executives directors and CEOs of several high-profile organizations, including Matt Wille of Munson Medical Center, Seth Johnson of United Way of Northwest Michigan, Warren Call of Traverse Connect, Chris Hindbaugh of Addiction Treatment Services, Sakura Takano of Rotary Charities of Traverse City and Jody Trietch of Northern Michigan Angels and Boomerang Catapult.
