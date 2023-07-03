TRAVERSE CITY — This will be Arnold Amusements’ first Cherry Festival appearance without former owner Agnes Arnold at the helm.
The 86-year-old Traverse City resident, who died in April, co-founded the company in 1980 with her husband Ivan, who died three years ago.
Working the Cherry Festival is an annual tradition for Arnold Amusements, but the absence of both the company’s original owners holds special significance for the rest of the family.
“It’s like they are together again in their hometown,” said Sandy (Arnold) Schmidt, Ivan and Agnes’ daughter. “This business was their pride and joy. But it’s more than a business. We live together, work together, and play together.”
The family held a special midway opening last Friday night to celebrate Agnes’ life with her Traverse City friends, said Tom Arnold, Sandy’s brother.
According to Schmidt, one of Agnes’ favorite midway festival traditions was hosting the Cherry Queen’s court. The court will be making an appearance at Arnold Amusements on Monday around 6 p.m.
“We have a lot of former queens, some of them from 20, even 30 years ago, who still stop by and say hello,” said Tom. “It’s pretty special.”
Joey Even, company manager, said that things won’t be the same without Agnes. “But, everywhere we go, we have family. We’re going to continue the tradition. We have no intention of slowing down.”
While the carnival life means year-round travel, the Arnolds have always called Traverse City home.
Ivan “took pride in this business,” Schmidt said. “He used to say, ‘Nothing with my name on it will go down the highway dirty.’ We’re the same way.”
Tom agreed, recalling his parents’ work ethic. “Dad was always around on the midway, working just like everyone else, in his famous blue Arnold shirt.”
But not everything new at the midway is bittersweet for the Arnold family. They are premiering an attraction called “Alien Abduction,” a spinning UFO-style ride with a 28-person carrying capacity.
“As it spins, the force of it makes the panels you’re leaning up against slide up the wall,” said Even. “Your feet are not touching the ground when it’s at full speed, so it’s like you’re floating.”
Even said the carnival’s most popular rides are the OMG, which features a swinging pendulum that eventually flips its riders upside-down; and The Zipper, a caged ride that swings in an oval shape, with each individual cage spinning separately.
Arnold Amusements will feature 20 rides throughout the Cherry Festival.
“We are very blessed to be fully staffed for the first time since 2018,” Even said. “We employ 125 workers.”
According to Even, setup takes about 12 to 15 hours, and teardown takes six or seven hours.
Arnold Amusements will open early on Wednesday — at 10 a.m. — so people with disabilities have easier access to the rides and they can avoid the crowds, Schmidt said.
The midway’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the festival, with the exception of Wednesday’s early opening.
Carnival armbands will cost $30 for a half-day’s access to all the rides, and “ultimate day bands” are available for $50. Individual tickets cost $1.50 each, with each ride costing between three to six tickets. Two ticket bundles also are available: 22 tickets cost $30 and 50 tickets cost $60.
There is no entrance fee to the midway grounds.
