TRAVERSE CITY — The purchase of a BearCat armored rescue vehicle will be considered by the Grand Traverse County Commission at a special meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The BearCat is the only item on the agenda for the meeting, which takes place at 8 a.m. at the county governmental center.
A quote from the Massachusetts-based Lenco Armored Vehicles puts the cost of the vehicle at $259,995. The county board allocated $260,000 in December as part of the $42 million budget for 2022.
The vehicle's purchase was originally on the agenda for the Jan. 19 regular meeting, but was pulled off after a request by Commissioner Penny Morris.
Several residents spoke out against the purchase at the December meeting, prompting Morris to specify that she would approve the allocation if the board could have a separate conversation about the actual purchase.
Morris said she requested the special meeting because she wants to know more about the vehicle itself and why it is needed and because of the need for transparency regarding its purchase.
"What really bothers me is that a lot of people misunderstood it," Morris said, adding that she received a lot of emails from people who don't support the BearCat. "I understand that people have emotional images that are attached to this."
Information from the county sheriff's office says the vehicle has hardened walls, blast proof windows, a hydraulic ram, spotlights, chemical resistant coating and an intercom system to communicate with armed suspects from inside the vehicle.
It also has off-roading capabilities for use in rural and remote areas and can carry a dozen officers in full tactical gear and 20 people in need of rescue.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien in a letter dated Jan. 17 stated he does not support the purchase of a third BearCat for the northern Michigan region.
O'Brien was not available for comment.
His letter was in response to a Jan. 6 letter from Sheriff Tom Bensley asking him to respond regarding support of the county expenditure, O'Brien wrote.
Bensley was also not available for comment.
O'Brien wrote that the vehicle is not needed as there are two armored rescue vehicles available to the county that are about 90 minutes away.
One is maintained by the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force, of which both the county and city are members. It is located in Roscommon County. Another is available through the Michigan State Police and is housed in Gaylord.
O'Brien wrote that what is desperately needed in the region is a juvenile detention center, either a separate facility or as a wing in the county jail.
A plan for implementation of such a facility has been discussed at several meetings with Undersheriff Mike Shea, probate court staff, judges and county Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, O'Brien stated.
"It is my belief that the $260,000 in funds earmarked for the BearCat could go a long way in fulfilling this void," O'Brien wrote.
Commissioners Bryce Hundley and Betsy Coffia voted against the county budget in December because it included the BearCat.
Hundley said society needs to work on finding ways to de-escalate violence rather than purchasing a BearCat. Coffia and several citizens who spoke out against it said the money should be spent on more accessible mental health treatment.
The county jail has not had mental health services beyond crisis intervention services since a contract with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health lapsed more than a year ago. Money was allocated in the 2022 budget and a recommendation for a company that will provide services is expected to be on the county board agenda for Feb. 2.
Morris, who is the county liaison to the NLCMH board, said the armored vehicle and mental health services are not an either/or proposition.
"Most people did not realize that was already in the process behind the scenes," Morris said.
