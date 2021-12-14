TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office will get an armored personnel vehicle if Grand Traverse County commissioners approve a recommendation for the purchase.
But if the court of public opinion holds any sway, the Bearcat may have hit a brick wall it can't punch through.
"We have received a lot of public input on the concept of the Bearcat, most of it negative," said county Administrator Nate Alger.
Sheriff Tom Bensley requested approval to lease the Bearcat for $41,000 per year on a seven-year lease to own program, but a budget memo from Alger in the commission packet for Wednesday's county board meeting states there are funds available to purchase the vehicle outright and save interest costs.
Cost of the vehicle is about $260,000.
Emails to commissioners and to the county were forwarded to Bensley. They were overwhelmingly in opposition of the purchase, he said.
Bensley said in reading the emails there is a huge misconception that the vehicle is an offensive weapon. It's not, he said. It has no weapons or guns and no tear gas fogger, he said.
"It is armed to protect. That's why we want it — to protect our officers. That's why we have bullet proof vests," he said.
Bensley said there were many occasions over the last several years when the Bearcat could have been used, though he said he couldn't name a specific time without going through records.
This is the third time the Sheriff's Office has requested the armored rescue vehicle.
"It has been denied every time," Bensley said.
