TRAVERSE CITY — Leah Doezema says social media can be an effective way to get information out to the public — it's also a place where things can get lost in translation.
"I try really hard not to let social media be my only source of information," especially when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, said Doezema, who graduates this year from Traverse City Central High School.
Doezema is one of 2,055 Grand Traverse teens that have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine as of Monday. She and others in the 16-19 age category talked about why they chose to get vaccinated Tuesday at a weekly press conference hosted by Munson Healthcare.
Olivia Ludka, who is graduating from St. Francis High School, said she did not want to get the vaccine at first. She said she has a ton of friends who are anti-vaccine and anti-mask.
"Along with that comes the bandwagon effect of not wanting to get it," Ludka said.
After some urging from her mom, Ludka's Facebook profile now proudly proclaims 'I got my COVID-19 vaccine.'
"I just realized that caring for people in the sense of getting the vaccine so I can keep my grandparents protected and my mom protected doesn't have a religious belief or a political affiliation," Ludka said.
In region 7, which covers 17 counties in northern lower Michigan, about 34 percent of 16-19-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one that is approved for those 16 and up. In Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, that number rises to nearly 50 percent.
Health departments are also gearing up for younger children after the Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for those 12 and up. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to give its approval today, May 12.
"I know many of our health departments, as well as our primary care clinics are preparing for that," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson's chief medical officer. "Once that ACIP recommendation is given we will be ready to start vaccinating."
Nefcy said she anticipates parents will have questions, but said the same rigorous studies that went into the adult vaccine were used to assess the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group.
Ethan Roe, also graduating from Central High School, didn't have any concerns with getting the vaccine as, like most children, he has gotten vaccines throughout his life.
Roe said he puts his faith and trust in science. He is also hoping to have the full college experience this fall, something having the vaccine will allow him to do.
"I see how many opportunities people my age are missing out on," Roe said. "Going into college I want to be able to have the best college experience and access to education as possible."
He's hopeful that his classes can be held in person and not online.
"I just want to make sure that everyone can be vaccinated and that starts with me," Roe said.
Doezema says being vaccinated means having more freedom. An athlete on the track and field team, she no longer has to be tested weekly for COVID, and she doesn't have to worry about being contact traced or quarantined, she said.
It also means she can attend her high school graduation ceremony and get her diploma in person and she can live in the dorms at college. Vaccination is also required for her to play on the track team at the University of Michigan, where she has received a scholarship.
"As a vaccinated person I'm going to be able to have somewhat of a normal freshman year," Doezema said.
She also feels like she'd doing her part to protect the people around her.
Ludka, who was president of her school's Students for Life group, said she was hesitant at first because of concerns that embryonic stem cell research was used in the vaccines. But she did her research and settled on the Pfizer vaccine, which she says is guaranteed not to have used stem cell research in its development, she said.
Overall, vaccine administration has slowed and health departments are holding outreach clinics that are all open to walk-ins, with no appointment needed.
Other agencies are finding creative ways to get people inoculated, like The Little Fleet in downtown Traverse City that has hired a DJ and is giving free beer to those who come in for a vaccine. The tavern is partnering with Traverse Health Clinic for the event that takes place from 2-6 p.m. today, May 12.
District Health Department #10 took a mobile clinic to the Mesick Mushroom Festival, where carnival staff and attendees were offered the vaccine. Other events and festivals are being sought by the department.
A community survey meant to address concerns related to receiving the vaccination has been launched by the department, with the goal of how to better reach those who are vaccine hesitant. It also seeks input on clinic locations and times that would be the most convenient.
The vaccine is being credited for a steep decline in COVID-19 cases in the Munson region that occurred about two weeks ago but has since leveled off to an 11.2 percent positivity rate, Nefcy said.
"It's still higher than we'd like to be, we'd like to be actually below 5 percent for our case positivity rate, but we're certainly trending in the right direction," Nefcy said.
On Tuesday there were 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Munson region, with 29 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Nefcy said the region is still seeing a steady number of pediatric patients, as well as intensive care unit admissions, even as the numbers of cases have gone down.
Doezema said she is glad she got vaccinated.
"Everyone is ready for COVID to be over," Doezema said. "I'm really excited to get back to somewhat of a normal routine."
