TRAVERSE CITY — As the pandemic response has shifted from mandates to personal responsibility and risk-assessment, routine celebrations and events are changing once again.
Last year around graduation time, the Record-Eagle reported that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommended capping attendance at 300 for indoor gyms and that state indoor capacity limits would be lifted based on the availability of vaccines.
Now, with vaccines and booster shots widely available for everyone over the age of 5, there are no capacity limits from the state health department, but the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has different recommendations for individuals attending small and large gatherings depending on the community transmission level.
For communities with medium community COVID-19 levels, the CDC recommends that those at risk for severe illness talk to their healthcare provider about wearing masks indoors in public and that those who live with or will gather with someone at risk for severe illness, wear a mask when indoors with them.
For communities with high community COVID levels, the CDC recommends individuals over the age of two wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.
Grand Traverse, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties are considered to have high community levels of COVID, while Leelanau County is labeled as having a medium COVID community level, according to the CDC website this week.
Joshua Meyerson, medical director of the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said right now, individuals are encouraged to take precautions based on their “risk tolerance” levels, or their comfort with masks or social distancing based on the risk that COVID poses to them or others in their lives.
While graduation for many schools in the area is still a few weeks away, plans for the ceremony are taking shape, with few COVID precautions set in place.
Traverse City West Senior High School and Traverse City Central High School graduations will both be on June 5 at the Kresge Auditorium at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, which has more than 3,900 seats. TC West Seniors will graduate between 1 and 3 p.m. and TC Central seniors will graduate between 6 and 7 p.m.
Seniors graduating from Traverse City High School will receive their diplomas June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Lars Hockstad Auditorium at Central Grade School, which seats more than 800.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the school district’s administrators have yet to set any COVID precautions for its high school graduation ceremonies but that for the ceremonies happening at Interlochen, they would likely be subject to the arts centers’ COVID protocols.
Although COVID case numbers and transmission rates have been rising, VanWagoner said student and staff attendance numbers at TCAPS schools are up. If those were to falter, there would likely be a conversation about COVID precautions, in general and at graduation, between TCAPS administrators and board members.
The school district would also be open to any recommendations from the local or state health department, VanWagoner said.
TCAPS has livestreamed the ceremony in the past and plans to do so this year as well, VanWagoner said.
In Benzie County, Benzie County Central Schools will hold its graduation ceremony on June 5 at 4 p.m. at the high school’s football stadium, which can seat more than 1,000 attendants in its bleachers. Last year, Benzie graduates received their diplomas at Crystal Mountain Resort in order to accommodate more people and allow for social distancing, said Superintendent Amiee Erfourth.
Erfourth said there will be no mandates or protocols related to COVID in place at the ceremony this year, but there will be enough room for people to social distance at the event if they want to.
Elk Rapids seniors will graduate on June 5 as well at New Hope Community Church in Williamsburg, where the school’s graduation is typically held. The church has a large indoor sanctuary that can hold a sizable audience and allow people to social distance if they want to, said Superintendent Julie Brown.
Last year, Elk Rapids’ ceremony was also held at the church but masks were required and the number of people attending was limited. This year, the graduation will not have any COVID precautions or requirements for its guests, but individuals will be encouraged to stay home if they feel sick, Brown said.
Kingsley Area Schools seniors will be graduating June 10 at the Kingsley High School gymnasium. For the first year of the pandemic, Kingsley’s graduation ceremony was held outside, but, other than that, the event is typically in the high school gym, Superintendent Keith Smith said.
While there will not be any COVID precautions or requirements for attendees at Kingsley as of right now, Smith said the school district will continue to offer a livestream of the ceremony to family members who cannot attend or feel more comfortable participating virtually.
“The number of cases in the school is very low, so certainly if that spiked close to graduation, we can do something,” Smith said. “Fingers crossed we’ll be able to have a ‘normal ‘graduation for the kids.”
Last week Grand Traverse County Health Department released a notice about the weekly trends that showed hospitalizations, average cases per day and the county positivity rate were all up while deaths were down.
As previously reported, the uptick in cases is likely caused by several subvariants of omicron. The mutations in these subvariants can make them marginally more transmissible from person to person and have enabled subvariants to spread widely, only to be overtaken by a slightly more transmissible subvariant within a few weeks. Then the process repeats.
With more lax precautions across the community, Meyerson said he does not feel that upcoming graduation ceremonies will lead to a unique pile-on of cases or dramatically impact the positivity rate. However, he said it’s important for people to know that there is a risk associated with attending a graduation event.
“If you’re going to be in a large gathering with a lot of people you should have the assumption that their virus is present as well,” Meyerson said. “People should at least understand that that risk is there, and then take the steps that they need to take based on their individual choices and risk tolerance.”
