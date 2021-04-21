TRAVERSE CITY — Seven area schools will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for high school students in the coming weeks.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced Wednesday that clinics for students 16 years and older will be available to all that qualify to receive the vaccine. Students will receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine before the end of the school year. The clinics are open to staff as well.
Clinics will take place at Kingsley Area Schools and Buckley Community Schools on April 22, Traverse City West Senior High School on April 23, Traverse City Central High School on April 26, Traverse City Christian and Grand Traverse Academy on May 5, and Traverse City High on May 7.
GT Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger said vaccinating high school students will lead to fewer quarantines, fewer days of missed in-person education, sports and other extracurricular activities. The hope is to achieve a "school-based immunity rate that protects all students, staff, parents, grandparents and friends," Hirschenberger said.
“With the current surge in numbers of cases affecting the younger population, it is critical to get vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19," she said.
Parental or guardian approval is required. A direct communication about the clinics will be sent from school officials to families.
Additional clinics are expected to be announced in the future.
