TRAVERSE CITY — School districts around northern Michigan are either shutting their doors and shifting to remote learning or preparing for that shift.
Schools continue to see a rise in cases as well as students and staff members required to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.
Health officials said most of the transmission is happening outside school walls, but some school administrators have made the decision stop face-to-face learning because of staffing shortages, community exposures or worries of potential outbreaks in buildings and classrooms.
Five districts — Traverse City Area Public Schools, Elk Rapids, Forest Area, Leland and Suttons Bay — as well as the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District announced positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Wednesday. Outbreaks continue at TCAPS, Frankfort-Elberta , Suttons Bay and Benzie Central.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner announced Tuesday the district's two middle schools and three high schools will be closed through Friday after required quarantines decreased staff to a point where schools could not operate.
Although Glen Lake Community Schools announced just one case Sunday, Superintendent Jon Hoover said the entire district will remain closed through the Thanksgiving break and resume classes in person Nov. 30. Closing the buildings gives health department officials more time to complete contact tracing and inform individuals possibly exposed, he said.
Hoover said several parents of students have tested positive for the virus, which in turn exposes their children and makes them probable positives if they are exhibiting symptoms. Hoover also said some of his staff members have "a lot of contact" with other adults and students.
Hoover hopes the shutdown allows parents to create "their own little family bubble."
"Our goal was to be preemptive," he said. "We knew we were going to have a number of students in quarantine, so we said, 'Let's not chase our tail on this thing. Let's get out in front of this the best we can."
Northport Public Schools reported one case Oct. 21, but Superintendent Neil Wetherbee is preparing staff, students and families for a full shift to online learning beginning Nov. 30.
Northport is currently in a hybrid form of instruction that has some students learn remotely and others learn in person. Wetherbee said the district will try to remain hybrid through Thanksgiving and then return to the hybrid model Jan. 18, 2021.
Wetherbee said in his letter to families the decision is "one that has felt almost inevitable."
Wetherbee applauded the staff and students for their safety efforts and escaping so far with just one case. However, he said the "district cannot live in isolation" and that they are one health department phone call away from not being able to safely and effectively staff the school.
"We all have outside lives," he said. "The spread of the virus is creeping closer, and frequent orders to quarantine are taking a toll on our student and staff attendance."
Kingsley Area Schools is one of the few districts that remains relatively unscathed since the district reported its first case in August just three days into the school year. Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said that could change at any minute.
Kingsley students are taking home materials every day that will help them shift to remote learning if Smith deems that necessary. Smith said the timing of an announced closure could be similar to a snow day as he may not know until the night before or the morning of school.
Smith said he continues to get updates from health department officials and knows of students who have had to quarantine after being exposed outside of school. Smith attributed the lack of cases at Kingsley to "dumb luck."
"That's really all this comes down to," he said. "I would love to tell you that we're doing something amazing and doing something right out. All school districts are doing the same things, but it's the roll of the dice every day."
