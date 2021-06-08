TRAVERSE CITY — Teachers spent the last nine months making up for lost time. Making up for the days, weeks and months meant to be in the classroom but were instead lost to COVID-19.
School districts are going to use the summer — at least part of it — to make sure whatever gains students made since September won’t go for naught. Although few students like the idea of summer school, the benefits to added instruction are often necessary to keep those struggling academically on pace with their peers.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials unveiled some of their summer programming opportunities Monday, which will include classes for elementary and high school students. TCAPS Curriculum Director Andy Phillips said they considered a middle school program, but there was not enough interest from students or teachers to run it.
Increased federal funding via COVID relief dollars is allowing TCAPS to build out its summer high school curriculum and new courses that could be implemented during the school year. Phillips said 11 teachers are on board for that task, and that all summer programming will be heavily staffed to provide support and mentorship to possibly 200 students and strong communication with parents.
The high school credit recovery program, which is for the students who nearly received a passing grade, could hold 75 students each at West and Central high schools.
“We’ll take as many students as we possibly can,” Phillips said.
Phillips admitted there was not a “ton of interest” from elementary school teachers in operating a summer program, but he said that simply showed just how tired the teachers are from a stressful year managing instruction during COVID. Phillips said they had to back off on the “more grand plans.”
TCAPS will still have a program at Traverse Heights Elementary, split in the morning and afternoon and available to 120 students each. The instruction will be built on the small-group model with three to four students going through stations to learn language arts, math, science and social-emotional skills.
Finding enough staff to run summer programs is almost always an issue for school districts. In an effort to increase interest, Benzie Central County Schools is offering teachers a $1,000 bonus on top of the standard rate of pay. Many districts can offer the extra money because of additional funding up for grabs from the state.
State legislators OK’d giving districts $550 per student attending summer school, given the program is an eight-week, teacher-led program that students attend in person Monday through Friday. The program’s curriculum must also include math, reading and science, and it has to start after June 1 and end before Sept. 1. Another $100 per student is tacked on if the school district’s program is deemed “innovative.”
Benzie, Frankfort and Elk Rapids are just a few of the local districts taking advantage of the state’s offering.
Amber Wilson, the early childhood coordinator for both Benzie and Frankfort school districts, said they are experiencing about a 300 percent increase in the amount of families interested in summer camp offerings. The camp, which is open for children 3-12 years old, will include summer school with certified teachers to combat the learning loss some students experienced in the last 15 months. The districtwide summer school currently has about 50 students set to participate.
“We’re really starting to see the kids make up for some of that learning loss that may have happened during the pandemic. So we want to make sure that we don’t see the big summer slide that we usually do,” Wilson said.
A study released in April by the Collaborative for Student Growth suggested students were going to lose 30 percent of the gains they made in reading and 50 percent of the gains they made in mathematics after schools shut down in March 2020.
The follow-up study from CSG showed students performed similarly in the reading portion as compared to their 2019 counterparts and nearly all students tested showed at least some growth in reading since the pandemic began.
Elk Rapids Public Schools, along with its summer school, will have its summer kids club up and running at Mill Creek and Lakeland elementary schools for children entering kindergarten and up to 12 years old. The service is available from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. to help parents with varying work schedules.
Joann Miracle, who runs the club, said the program is already at 70 percent of the enrollment it saw pre-COVID. She expects more families to sign up ahead of June 21. Miracle described it as a “fun-based” program that has weekly themes, crafts, field trips and prizes. However, it also has a summer reading program.
“Our kiddos read every day,” Miracle said. “Reading is the basis of school. If they don’t read all summer long, they’re going to have that summer slide to where they’re not where they were at the end of the school year.”
Glen Lake Community Schools is also targeting young readers with its summer programming.
Elementary Principal Ryan Schrock said they have identified students for targeted interventions in first through third grade. Schrock said they are not trying to teach new skills, but instead the focus is on maintaining the skills students acquired this school year.
Glen Lake has three offerings, including twice weekly in-person learning to practice reading, writing, participate in STEM activities and to help with engagement in art, nature and science. There is also an online reading tutoring program and summer reading kits that can families can use throughout the break.
The need for interve- ntion and summer schooling is high, Schrock said, but he added it is important not to overload the students after a difficult school year.
“Kids still need summer, and we don’t want to take that away,” he said. “We’re keeping our kids engaged in reading, learning and finding purpose in reading. That’s our calling, right now.”
