TRAVERSE CITY — Applications are available for a single state-appointed seat on the local three-person Department of Health and Human Services board, with a new term set to begin this fall.
Long-time board member Ralph Soffredine announced last month he would not be seeking another term — the new appointee on Oct. 1 will join DHHS Chair Cecil McNally and Vice Chair Gordie La Pointe.
“I was recruited to serve by the Teamsters union 30 years ago and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Soffredine said. “I’ve been on a long time and happy to pass the job to someone new.”
Soffredine said medical training isn’t necessary to serve in the role, but an understanding of people who need services, is.
“Besides the Pavilions we also deal with social work, child and family services and food assistance so whoever is appointed needs to understand that,” Soffredine said.
The state appoints one seat and Grand Traverse County commissioners appoint two seats, to the board that oversees Grand Traverse Pavilions and other county human service programs.
Board members are paid $35 a meeting, Soffredine said, adding that service itself is the reward for being on the board.
Applications must be returned sometime in August.
Applicants must reside in the county and cannot hold elective office at the time of their selection or during their three-year term, officials said.
Members of the board collaborate with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to oversee services to county residents, set policy, supervise budgeting as well as program administrators.
Applications are available from MDHHS or the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Kalkaska Department of Health and Human Services office by calling 231-929-0143.
