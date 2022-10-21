Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the south and highest waves around 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&