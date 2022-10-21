TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to replace the existing infrastructure at the Union Street Dam do not require a vote from the public, three appeals court judges said.
Their decision Thursday reverses that of Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power, who, in April 2021, determined the so-called “FishPass” project fundamentally changes the property’s use from that of a park to something more akin to a laboratory.
The project, which replaces the current dam and fish ladder with a new type of fish-sorting passage, is intended to reconnect the Boardman/Ottaway River for migratory fish while blocking invasive species from entering the watershed. It also would serve as something of a pilot project for similar fish management technologies to be used in other parts of the region.
But opponents say the change would run afoul of a section of the city charter which requires that any “disposal” of city parkland be put to a vote by citizens. That’s what city resident Rick Buckhalter argued when challenging the project in court.
There has been some legal contention over whether the area surrounding the dam, which serves as a popular fishing spot, constitutes a “park” in the first place — the city hasn’t ever formally dedicated it as one.
According to the judges’ decision Thursday, that doesn’t matter. The project doesn’t transfer ownership of the property from the city to any other entity, nor would it curtail any existing “park” uses, they said.
“There will be no meaningful deviation in the usage of the Property as a park such that a vote of the electorate is necessary to execute the Project,” the judges said in their unpublished opinion.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the city was “pleased with the decision and hopeful that we can get started on this important project soon.”
Following Powers’ 2021 decision in favor of Buckhalter, the city and its intervening defendant, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, appealed. They made their case to judges Jane E. Markey, David H. Sawyer and Mark T. Boonstra at a hearing in Petoskey two weeks ago. All three of those judges signed the opinion Thursday in favor of the city.
“It was as good an outcome as we could have expected,” said Marc Gaden, spokesman for the Fishery Commission.
The commission would be in charge of research efforts on fish migration following the installation of the new fish sorting system. In legal arguments, Zelenock pointed to that fact to support the claim that the project would constitute a “disposal” of parkland.
In addition to the claims that the research would be used for “proprietary and commercial purposes,” he argued that the agreement between the city and the commission functioned essentially as a lease.
But the judges noted that fish research and management has already been conducted on the dam for many years, ever since the construction of a fish ladder in 1987. The research also is directly tied to the site’s function as a park, the judges stated.
Both the city and the Fishery Commission, in prior legal arguments, rejected claims that the research would be used for the benefit of private enterprise.
FishPass would entail the construction of a 400-foot concrete channel, with a gantry crane on top, but the judges said improvements to the area associated with the project extend beyond just the dam and research applications. It would, in fact, result in an increase in public space, by offering access to more shoreline, more park areas, and more amenities.
Despite the go-ahead from the appeals court, it remains unclear what the next steps will be for the project.
Buckhalter and his lawyer have 42 days to decide if they want to appeal the case to the Michigan Supreme Court. That decision is still pending, said Jay Zelenock, Buckhalter’s attorney.
“It’s a disappointing decision,” he said. “I remain convinced that Judge Power decided these issues correctly.”
But if there are no more legal delays, the city and GLFC will likely have to regroup in the wake of the lawsuit, Gaden said. Although the court’s opinion was “pretty clear and unequivocal,” some of the plans for the project are now nearly two years old. That likely means contracts and cost estimates for materials will need to be updated.
From there, both the city and the commission also will need to find new funding sources.
“We’ll have a better sense in the coming days and weeks how quickly we can get back to construction,” Gaden said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.