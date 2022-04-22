TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle shone in a contest among Michigan newspapers, excelling in First Amendment, public service and general journalistic excellence.
The Associated Press Media Editors announced the winners of the 2021 Better Newspaper Contest on Thursday morning, choosing the Record-Eagle for the top spot among its Division II peers, which includes The Saginaw News, Muskegon Chronicle, Flint Journal, Ann Arbor News, Jackson Citizen Patriot, Kalamazoo Gazette, Bay City Times and others.
Record-Eagle also out-competed all newspapers statewide in the open First Amendment category for its coverage — and subsequent legal battle — with the Traverse City Area Public Schools to ensure records transparency.
Report for America data journalist Luca Powell won the competition’s Rising Star award, which recognizes journalists with fewer than five years of experience, for his coverage in short-term rentals, health care and telling data stories with humanity. Report for America Indigenous affairs reporter Sierra Clark took first place in division awards for feature writing, for stories examining residential boarding school rosters where she found her family members’ names and described generational trauma that gave the judge “chills.”
The R-E’s spotlight state officials’ fumbled notification of East Bay Township residents about PFAS levels in their drinking water, an effort involving lengthy investigation of Freedom of Information Act records led by former Record-Eagle reporter Sheri McWhirter, won second place in Public Service category.
R-E journalists also swept several categories, including Best Column (Mardi Link, first place; Allison Batdorff, second place; Brendan Quealy, third place) and Editorial Writing (Nathan Payne, first place; Allison Batdorff, second place; Dan Nielsen, third place).
First place honors came in Best Investigative Reporting (Mardi Link, Antrim County election lawsuit for coverage judges described as “thorough, balanced and provided readers information that is relevant and disturbing at the same time”); Best Spot News Coverage (Patti Brandt Burgess, first place, for “County commissioner flaunts rifle during livestreamed meeting”); Best Business Writing, Luca Powell, first place.
R-E Design Editor Brian Steele took the top prize for his “colorful” and “appealing” full page design, and Associate Editor/Digital Media Editor Andy Taylor won top honors for Best Digital Presence as judges called the website “diversified for all kinds of readers/listeners.”
Business reporter Mark Urban was also recognized for his brief and clever headline writing.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the journalism the Record-Eagle team produced for our community in 2021,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nate Payne. “These accolades are a wonderful reminder of the extraordinary caliber of reporting residents of the Grand Traverse region support every day.”
APME Open categories:
First Amendment, TCAPS transparency
Rising Star, Luca Powell
Division II categories:
General Excellence
Best Column: Mardi Link, first place; Allison Batdorff, second place; Brendan Quealy, third place
Best Editorial Writing: Nathan Payne, first place; Allison Batdorff, second place; Dan Nielsen, third place
Best Investigative Reporting: Mardi Link, first place
Best Spot News Coverage: Patti Brandt Burgess, first place
Best Digital Presence, Staff (Andy Taylor-led), first place
Best Business Writing, Luca Powell, first place
Best Feature Writing, Sierra Clark, first place
Best Full Page Design, Brian Steele, first place
Best Headline Writing, Mark Urban, second place
Best Enterprise Reporting, Luca Powell, third place
