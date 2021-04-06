BELLAIRE — Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy said she plans to use Dominion voting machines in the upcoming May 4 primary election, despite a vote last month by commissioners to hand count all ballots.
“As County Clerk, I am responsible by law to supervise elections in Antrim County,” Guy said in a press statement Monday afternoon. “Under Michigan law, the Secretary of State is responsible for selecting a ‘uniform voting system’ for use in the state.”
Commissioners said in a March 18 meeting, public trust in the county’s election had been eroded after a local man, Bill Bailey, filed a lawsuit accusing the county of voter fraud.
The Dominion machines should stay sequestered in the event they were needed as evidence, commissioners said, voting unanimously to hand count ballots and directing attorney Haider Kazim to inform the state of their decision.
“The state said we can’t, but let them come tell us that we can’t, given our circumstance,” Commissioner Ed Boettcher said last month, echoing the sentiments of some commissioners who acknowledged the decision could run afoul of state law.
Boettcher did not return a call seeking comment; Commission Chair Terry VanAlstine referred a reporter’s question to Guy’s press release and a letter to Guy from a state elections official.
The “uniform voting system” adopted by the state legislature is an electronic system — not a hand count — as detailed in 1954’s Act 116 of the Michigan Election Law, which Guy said she must abide by.
Guy said commissioners do not have the authority to deviate from state election law — a position reiterated by Director of the Bureau of Elections Jonathan Brater.
“The County Board of Commissioners is without legal authority to determine how votes will be counted,” Brater said, in a March 23 letter to Guy. “Antrim County may use a different certified voting system vendor rather than Dominion Voting Systems, but that is your decision to make with the counsel of local clerks — not the Commission’s.”
Antrim County is among 66 of Michigan’s 83 counties that use Dominion machines; Hart Intercivic and Election Systems & Software are also approved for use in the state, records show.
Guy said the Dominion machines at issue in the lawsuit will remain sequestered and that she is working with the Grand Rapids office of ElectionSource, a voting supply and equipment company, on securing loaner machines.
The machines on loan will also be Dominion machines, Guy said, as all machines used in a county must be the same brand and some of the county’s Dominion machines are not subject to the lawsuit.
In March, Guy requested commissioners approve a $5,080 budget amendment, allowing her to hire consultants to prepare the existing Dominion machines for the primary election, stating that a Dec. 6 forensic examination conducted as part of the lawsuit, had rendered them unfit for use.
“We are left with equipment not ‘certified for use’ as required by the Secretary of State,” Guy had said in an action request submitted to commissioners.
Members of the examination team, ASOG of Dallas, visited Antrim County Nov. 27 and Dec. 6, on behalf of Bailey who secured a judge’s order for the Dec. 6 forensic exam.
The resulting report has been widely criticized by election officials, including Brater, who referenced the report in his letter to Guy.
“The Commission’s decision (for the hand count) may stem from misplaced reliance on ongoing misinformation — which has been repeatedly, comprehensively, and definitively debunked — regarding both Dominion Voting Systems and the error that occurred in the initial reported unofficial results in Antrim County,” Brater said.
Brater’s letter included the reminder that the Bureau of Elections conducted a public hand count of every ballot cast for President in Antrim County that confirmed that the ballot tabulators counted ballots accurately.
“Statewide, more than 1,300 clerks of both parties participated in at least one election audit this year,” Brater said. “The audits found no examples of misconduct.”
Brater traveled to Antrim County on Dec. 17 to assist with the hand recount of the county’s Presidential election, which used local volunteer poll workers, was livestreamed and found no fraud, records showed.
The next meeting of the commission is April 15, though VanAlstine said he did not believe the issue would be on the agenda.
