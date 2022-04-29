BELLAIRE — Back in 2005, the first “Anni” party at Short’s Brewing was “truly necessary to keep the lights on at the pub,” said organizers.
This year’s party, like the first one, is a celebration of survival.
“The first Anni Party was just a celebration that we made it,” said Scott Newman-Bale, CEO for the brewery.
“Each year that was a true celebration as odds were against us … This year is a celebration of seeing people for the first time in several years and to me represents hope of a return to some normalcy. (We’re) excited to see old friends for sure.”
Those are some loyal friends, too. More than 700 people have been holding onto tickets for Anni Party 2020, which sold out in six days at the time. It had to be postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are definitely ready to party in Bellaire,” said Christa Brenner, marketing and brand director at Short’s Brewing, who only joined the company in March of 2020.
“My first job was canceling the Anni Party, so I’m very excited to finally attend a Short’s party as a Short’s employee,” she added.
Beer lovers will descend on Bellaire to party on Saturday, April 30. Streets will be closed for live bands, food and 40-plus beers, and ciders.
“Bringing people and communities together is why we opened the Short’s Pub in the first place,” Brenner said. “Parties like these are a huge part of the Short’s experience.”
Over the years the party has evolved to include downtown Bellaire, drawing headliners like Billy Strings, Joshua Davis and The Accidentals.
“After making it through the last two years it felt really important to acknowledge our collective experience and celebrate living,” Brenner said.
“‘Life is Short’s’ is one of our mantras, and a great reminder to live every day to the fullest because you just don’t know how long it will last.”
Proceeds from the party go towards community development and beautification in northern Michigan, she added.
The party is from 4-9 p.m. and includes Charlie Millard, Zed Zeppelin, and Seth Bernard & Friends on the main stage. The Stick Arounds will be playing inside on the Pub stage for the pre-party. And founder Joe Short will give a toast, which is “always a highlight,” Brenner said.
“The party will be smaller and more intimate than in past years, with just as much beer. Shorter lines will definitely be a highlight.”
The beer lineup is a mix of sought-after classics, including Pontius Road Pilsner, Bludgeon Yer Eye, Goodnight Bodacious and Pomace Cult Cider. And they are testing some new beers such as Creature of Hopit, Naranjilla Gose and Chuggasus, a double dry hopped hazy tropical IPA.
And they will have Double Soft Parade, a popular version of their most popular fruit ale with twice the blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and strawberry. (See the full tap list at shortsbrewing.com.)
Look for “some crazy deals and brunch specials the day after Anni Party” at Bellaire Pub and Elk Rapids Pull Barn, she added.
“We care so hard,” Brenner said. “About our people, our planet, and our products. (Founder) Joe (Short) likes to say, ‘We’re a for-profit company that operates like a nonprofit.’ We love what we do and where we live, and want to help protect our resources and provide access to our incredible region.”
Tickets were largely sold out by Wednesday.
