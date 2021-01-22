I will soon be leaving one of the best jobs I’ve ever had — leading the National Writers Series as the executive director. I am not planning to retire, but to pivot — there’s that word! — to new writing projects. Call it more adventures in storytelling.
Doug and I will remain involved both artistically and as a sounding board for the new executive director, who comes on board next week.
It’s been a great 11 years since Doug Stanton, Grant Parsons and I founded NWS and served on the board. My friend said, “Be careful what you wish for.”
That might be said for creating a nonprofit when one has no idea of the work it takes, yet our commitment never wavered.
The idea started around the kitchen counter at which I now write this letter: An idea fueled by passion and big thinking. We have brought 182 nationally renowned authors to Traverse City (18 virtually), started Battle of the Books which will engage 355 kids this year, created poetry workshops at Blair and Traverse Heights elementary schools, offered creative writing classes, helped found Front Street Writers, a magnet writing program for public high school students, and awarded $54,000 in scholarships to 34 aspiring writers in partnership with the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
By the way, if you know of a gifted high school writer, please encourage them to submit their best piece to the scholarship competition. Details are at www.nationalwritersseries.org.
I am leaving the Writers Series in the capable hands of Jillian Manning, a Traverse City local and children’s author who has worked for HarperCollins, Sourcebooks and, most recently, Traverse City Tourism. She’s the amazing and rare combination of being a writer and administrator, a creator and curator.
I plan to share with Jill the following advice:
- Don’t let your guest host take a post-surgery pain pill before going on stage. Otherwise, his (or her) questions may go on for a very long time.
- If you do an event at the National Cherry Festival, as we did with Elmore Leonard, be sure to situate the stage away from screaming kids riding the Zipper. Also, do not illegally drive authors around in a golf cart in downtown Traverse City or you might get pulled over.
- When it comes to COVID, realize that you are not in control. In fact, you are never completely in control. It’s an illusion. This is show-biz; no matter what happens, the audience never will know the curtain-climbing you may have done backstage.
- If you ask a special someone to do the author introduction, give him or her a strict time limit — or be ready to step in with a cane to pull them off stage.
- Remember to laugh. Why? Because, most of all, you’re putting on a show. A big one. You’re creating moments that are real, authentic, surprising, wherein we feel what it means to be alive at this moment in history.
- Tell Craig, your writer husband, that he is the new sounding board.
- Craig, unhook the internet modem after midnight, otherwise … the emails! The emails!
When I took the ED job five and a half years ago, NWS was financially challenged. As a former reporter and book editor, I was desperate for advice on how to help this little nonprofit succeed. Thankfully, several community members took the time to explain the world of budgets, development, grants and board of directors. Incredibly generous supporters, large and small, returned us to financial stability. And the small but mighty NWS staff, volunteers and board have been nothing short of amazing. As I step down, I offer you my deepest gratitude. Thanks to all of you.
