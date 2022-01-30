TRAVERSE CITY — At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 26-year-old Bawating Ojibwe, Biidaaban Reinhardt crossed into the Upper Peninsula after a solo 16-hour journey back home.
As the world shut down, community was the most important thing for Reinhardt to return to.
Being back home in the height of the pandemic, Reinhardt said she reconnected to what mattered, which led her to a journey of discovering how she needed to view her role as Bawating Ojibwe in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Reinhardt was in the middle of the semester for her graduate research in sustainable construction at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry when she felt called home.
She had just begun in-lab testing for her study on how to reincorporate traditional Anishinaabek values into tribal housing with the use of a cultural keystone species, wiigwaas, or paper birch (Betula papyrifera).
“I wanted to see how we could integrate and decolonize our tribal housing on the reservation,” Reinhardt said.
She explained that she had previously looked at renewable energy and how to implement it on tribal land, but wanted to take it one step further with using Anishinaabek traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) and how it could be used in reservation housing.
The research she began at her SUNY ESF lab looked at the quantitative data of wiigwaas such as its water resistancy, durability to different elements and breakdown of the bark at stress points.
“I spent 15-hour days, eight days straight I spent in the lab to collect the data,” Reinhardt said. She was downloading the data as she prepared to leave New York, “it was last minute, but I needed to go.”
After coming back home, the priorities for her master’s thesis changed. Being away from campus, with family, surrounded by the familiar trees reconnected Reinhardt to the “why” of her research.
“Up until this point I had only been looking at my research through a western academia lens,” Reinhardt explained that she was reminded why Anishinaabek used wiigwaas, and the stories connected to birch.
“I became more aware of how I wanted to shape my role in STEM because my perspective changed from being back on ancestral lands,” said Reinhardt.
It mattered more about the relationship between Anishinaabek and wiigwaas, and why and when the bark was harvested, she explained, and that reconnection helped open her eyes to the importance of carrying those teachings through her research.
Anishinaabek TEK teaches that if harvested sustainably (and respectfully), the birch tree is not killed, and can go on to live a full-healthy life. Reinhardt said that these teachings were passed to her as a child when her parents would take her and her sister out in the woods to harvest wiigwaas.
But seeing it in person was what changed Reinhardt’s entire perspective; it was a breakthrough moment when she found the birch trees that were harvested for her research a year prior.
“They were healed completely, thriving, and beautiful,” Reinhardt said.
It was that moment she learned to appreciate her connection and teachings from the birch trees.
Reinhardt said she stopped looking at her research so much from a quantitative, western outlook, because it was leaving behind the heart of Anishinaabek ecology which are those teachings and connections.
“Anishinaabek are taught fundamental guiding practices to live among the earth with respect to all being (including land and water, because they have spirits) that live among us. These teachings are to live mino bimaadiziwin, the good life, Reinhardt explained. “When we lose these, we lose our connection.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.