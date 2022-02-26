TRAVERSE CITY— A small office sits in the corner of the Osterlin Library’s computer lab, flags from nearby tribal nations hang outside the open door to Todd Parker, Northwestern Michigan College’s Native American success coach.

Parker provides academic, cultural, and social support at the community college to the 0.9 percent population of Native American students on campus. But beyond this role, he also implements connection through his outreach classes.

He draws roots from Eastern Band Cherokee, but Parker is a vital and respected community member to northern Michigan Anishinaabek nations through his role in cultural education and academic support for Native American students.

For the past eight years through the Native American Student Organization (NASO), Parker has helped facilitate and teach multiple classes at NMC that focus on what Parker states in the overall Native American cultural awareness for the general student population, as well as the greater Traverse City area.

“NASO gives a foothold to help Native American students recognize who they are,” Parker said, adding that many of the students he serves are disconnected from their traditional arts, crafts, and oftentimes, culture.

Workshop classes open to the public range when there is availability Parker said, but the sessions take place throughout the year. Traditional craftwork taught on campus ranges from wooden spoon carving, traditional and contemporary beadwork, and Parker’s favorite, metal smithing with miso-biiwaabik, or copper.

Traditional Anishinaabek copper work, Parker said, is rooted in the Great Lakes, but because of assimilation and colonization, the artwork and traditional knowledge has diminished almost completely from the region, and even the state.

Parker said that for thousands of years before the arrival of European settlers, the Anishinaabek mined native copper in the cliffs cut by Lake Superior.

Evidence is found in tools, producing pits and burial sites and preserved by their descendants. Parker said much of it has been lost through the years.

“I would love to see a reassurance of Anishinaabek take back this art,” Parker said that his goal with teaching the traditions and skill of working with copper in the workshops is to see an expansion of knowledge in the community.

Parker’s work as a metalsmith began in the early 1990s while he served as the Indian Education Liaison for Lansing Public Schools, and directed the Native American Summer Camp at the Ebersole Center in Wayland.

He reached out to the now late Edwin Gray, an accomplished Anishinaabek potter and artist in Michigan to ask him to teach an introductory workshop on copper bowl making for the children in the summer program. Parker said Gray taught the students, and him the traditions passed orally through generations about the spirit of copper.

“My passion for working with miso-biiwaabik began as soon as I started working with it,” Parker said. He said Gray was an amazing influence through his lessons and helped him connect to copper.

Historically, the Anishinaabek worked copper ore from the rock using fire and water. With stone tools they extracted the metal to make tools, and jewelry to adorn for ceremonial and political reasons. Copper from the Anishinaabek have been found all over the pre-Columbian world, with known places like Mesopotamia and Egypt, Parker said.

Gray taught the copper workshop classes to Native American students for three years, and with Gray’s blessing, Parker took over teaching the workshops in 1996 at the summer camp.

Soon after, Parker began to expand his copper bowl workshops and taught to nine of the 12 federally recognized sovereign nations in Michigan.

“Copper impacted the Great Lakes in ways most are unaware of,” Parker said.

He said extensive trade routes were established to move copper all the way from where it was mined in the Keweenaw Peninsula to what is now Chicago.

Teaching the history of copper is as important, especially pre-contact from European settlers, Parker said.

“Many of the patterns you see in trade silver during the fur trade era were stolen from early Anishinaabek designs,” he said.

Now some of Parker’s former students have carried on the teachings and history passed to them through teaching their own copper workshops in their tribes and or to the community.

The metalsmith workshops that NMC’s NASO expanded over the years from copper metal bowls with traditional to fur-trade era style broaches, he said.

The patterns Parker uses to cut the broaches are based on traditional Anishinaabek designs but also designed in recognition of “who I am and where I come from,” he said.

Parker said he hopes to continue to reach Native American students on NMC’s campus through these workshops, because “more of the Anishinaabek metal artwork needs to be established and represented.”