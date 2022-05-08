TRAVERSE CITY — One of the earliest memories that Tina Frankenberger recalls is going out to her family’s garden, grabbing a cucumber, and idly munching on it.

At the time, she didn’t quite understand the importance of that close relationship she had built with the land around her as a young child, spending most of her days with hands in dirt, and talking amongst the trees.

Anishinaabek Neighbors The Traverse City Record-Eagle highlights profiles of Anishinaabek neighbors of the region.

It wasn’t until later in life, when she found herself coming back to those connections, she realized the magnitude of absence that had taken their place.

Frankenberger is Odawa Anishinaabe kwe, and a traditional manoomin (wild rice) harvester, seed keeper, and advocate for Native American food sovereignty.

For the better half of a decade, Frankenberger has been working on rebuilding those connections, not just for her, but for her community, and especially her young daughter, Alice.

The traditional food ways of Anishinaabek Michigan tribes have been largely oppressed because of the colonization from European settlers, she said.

It took years of self-study and reconnecting to her traditional ecological and food knowledge to shed the colonial mind frame that’s deeply embedded in modern agriculture, she said.

That’s why it’s been so important for Frankenberger to speak out and help other Anishinaabek reclaim their knowledge to feed their communities. Frankenberger said that to tell the story of the foodscapes of her northern Michigan homelands — from the thick, rolling forests, to the fish and manoomin (wild rice) of the clear waters — is to define the juxtaposition of Anishinaabek people.

“My people … they are resilient, strong, rooted,” she said.

That blood memory of her ancestors guiding her hands in the ceremonies of the ecosystem was never lost, Frankenberger said, rather, they were disconnected through societal pressure to abandon them.

After living in between Grand Rapids and Traverse City, Frankenberger moved back to her ancestral lands in 2015. There, she slowly began to help rebuild GTB’s community gardens in all of their six service counties.

She said that the community gardens were there well before the tribe became federally recognized in 1980. Through the hard work and dedication of other community members, she said, the gardens were started many times, but have faced some really hard circumstances.

“They too are resilient, and have a lot to teach us,” said Frankenberger. “They bring our people together.”

She knows that plants are healing, and hopes that the gardens can rebuild connections in her community to heal historical and contemporary traumas.

“Our (Anishinaabek) teachings tell us that plants have spirits, and when we honor those spirits they provide us with teachings to live our good life,” she said.

Frankenberger is a member of the Indigenous Seed Keepers Network (ISKN), a nonprofit organization that promotes Indigenous cultural diversity for future generations by collecting, growing, and sharing heirloom seeds and plants.

One of the more recent projects Frankenberger was a part of, along with other citizens of the 12 federally recognized tribes and the University of Michigan, is The Heritage Seeds project, a multi-year collaborative pilot initially funded by the Graham Sustainability Institute.

The initial framework is to rematriate seed relatives back to their traditional homelands, explained Frankenberger. She said that the University of Michigan’s Museum of Anthropological Archeology – the third-largest ethnobotanical seed collection in North America — has held these seeds since the 1920s.

“Being able to hold onto them, and sing to them, was such a powerful moment,” Frankenberger said.

She is excited for the relatives to be making their way back to their communities, “our ancestors fought hard for them to be here,” she said.

Part of the traditional ecological knowledge Frankenberger has reconnected, she said, is the importance of the relationship manoomin had with gardens her ancestors grew.

The three sisters are beans, squash, and corn, grown together because of their symbiotic relationship, but Frankenberger explained that manoomin is often forgotten as the fourth sister.

“We traditionally had a lot of our gardens next to bodies of water, where the manoomin was growing,” she said.

Manoomin is part of the Anishinaabek migration story, which was taught to her by elders and has been passed down orally through generations.

The plant is a huge part of Anishinaabek identity and for Frankenberger that means having a close, respectful relationship.

She said it is important to be a good steward to the plants and honor their significance as a “direct pathway to my ancestors, history, and heritage.”

She has traditionally harvested manoomin with her community for the past seven seasons, and after having her daughter, who is now 3, she saw her community in a different light.

Frankenberger said she is able to bring her daughter out on the rice fields, in the community gardens, or when she’s traditionally harvesting in the woods, because she knows “ she is supported in community, love and support.”

The connections she made early in life never left, she said it was because of others in her community giving her the opportunity to learn, she was able to come back to those connections.

It’s what has pushed her to work harder, but Frankenberger shyly denies to take any credit for her accomplishments.

“It’s been through the efforts of people carrying it on … it’s truly been the community.”