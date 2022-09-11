TRAVERSE CITY — Melissa Whipkey is Sault Tribe Anishinaabe and serves as a professionally trained birth worker, which means she provides emotional, physical and informational support during pregnancy, birth, postpartum and breastfeeding.

She focuses on decolonizing birth work, which requires an approach to reclaim body through land with traditional knowledge to honor reweaving those relationships.

Anishinaabek Neighbors The Traverse City Record-Eagle highlights profiles of Anishinaabek neighbors of the region.

“Indigenous birth work has always been here, and we are actively trying to bring that knowledge back to a forefront for all Native American families,” Whipkey said.

Policies from settler colonialism negatively harm birthing for Indigenous people, and stripped it as a ceremonial tradition of Native Peoples, she said.

Federal government policies were designed to eradicate traditions and create dependency on colonial institutions, she said. Many traditions and ceremonies were outlawed, that included birth work, and families were separated as Native American children were forcibly removed from their homes. After the federal Indian Health Service was established to manage the health care of Native Americans, birth became a medicalized affair and was, more often than not, directed by white male obstetricians.

Whipkey has a background knowledge of the inequalities and disparities for marginalized communities. She got her master’s degree in environment and community with an undergraduate degree in Native American studies.

“My work aims toward rebalancing those inequalities,” Whipkey said.

It had been a decade when Whipkey last stepped foot on her ancestral homelands. During the height of the pandemic, she decided to move back to Michigan after living in northern California.

Whipkey grew up in northern Michigan with her grandmother and siblings. As a child, she experienced a lot of racism; they were the only native family in the area.

“I didn’t understand why I was different, but I was very aware that I was,” she said. From her childhood to her teenage years, Whipkey said she was torn, unable to find balance in who she was, in fear of being targeted.

Because of boarding schools, her family was stripped of their language and cultural identity. Her grandmother attended Holy Childhood in Harbor Springs.

“She went into that school speaking our language, but she came out never speaking it again,” said Whipkey.

The assimilation of her family disrupted traditional knowledge and cultural teachings, she said, like birth work and breastfeeding, that are tied to the land as much as Anishinaabek are.

The return to her homelands forced her to confront and heal a lot of traumas she faced as a child, Whipkey said.

“I came back to ceremony, and I’ve been grounded with my community and their support.”

Whipkey said her own experience demonstrates the importance of community support while giving birth.

“I had excellent care during both of my pregnancies and had really empowering, beautiful birth experiences,” she said. “I felt safe, and well cared for, which allowed me to find that power within myself.”

She realized her experience is privileged compared to the majority of Native Americans and other BIPoC families, which prompted her birth work journey.

Through the Nooni project this past March, Whipkey became trained and certified as an Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselor, to help bring back breastfeeding as a ceremony to her community.

“In that training I was able to reclaim a part of me,” Whipkey said, because the program helped her to heal through unresolved traumas through community, education, and talking circles with other Native women.

Through her nonprofit organization, Land as Body, Whipkey centers body sovereignty and land as a sacred, reciprocal relationship that honors reclaiming what has been taken.

“I am to rebalance these by advocating and working for my clients, my family, my friends ... my community,” said Whipkey.