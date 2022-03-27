TRAVERSE CITY — When a door opens, even with the slightest crack, Anishinaabe kwe Melissa Isaac walks right through it.

It’s not always because of the confidence that Isaac embodies, but because she trusts in the path she has been guided to — one that recently led her to the White House.

Earlier this month, Isaac was a guest of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the State of the Union Address, where she advocated for youth mental health in the education system — something she has fought for for a decade.

Isaac is an enrolled citizen of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and serves her community through her role at the Michigan Department of Education, where she leads the Indigenous Education Initiative as the Gizhwaasod, or protector of the young.

Previously, she led the Confederation of Michigan Tribal Education Directors, which recently developed a Native resource guide for the state department, and, as former director of education for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, founded the program AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education).

The path that she has been led to, by opening the doors, Isaac said is simply just the beginning of her long work for advocating on behalf of youth’s mental health in education.

At a young age, Isaac said that she was socially aware of how some of her peers were treated differently by teachers, because of their race, and or social class.

Isaac attended Saginaw Public Schools early on where she said she often felt isolated being a minority.

“I knew I was different, but I didn’t know why,” she said. She focused on school, because her father was strict about her education, but that brought unwanted attention from teachers.

Her mother’s family in Mt. Pleasant was always a safe haven for Isaac; it was there where she was surrounded by her community and family on the reservation.

“I didn’t understand what that connection was when I was younger, but I do now,” Isaac said.

In the fifth grade, Issac’s mother moved her family back home to Mt. Pleasant, where she attended Mt. Pleasant public schools until graduation.

The isolation continued, this time from being treated “like an exception” amongst her peers because of her grades.

There was pressure to act out, so she wouldn’t be singled out by teachers anymore, she said.

“It was self-sabotage,” Isaac said, but it made her feel more comfortable blending in.

She saw unfairness, as adults who were supposed to protect students perpetuated bias.

It’s always been in the nature of Isaac to stand up for those who need a voice — that’s what led her to pursue education.

Shortly after Isaac graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in elementary education, she taught for a few years at the Saginaw Chippewa Academy.

“I thought I was going to be a life-long teacher,” Isaac said, as she wanted to be a good example for other Native students.

She quickly realized though, that teachers have a lot of influence in the classroom, but with policies, “their hands are tied.”

So Isaac went into administration, graduating from CMU with her master’s in administration, with the hope of Indigenizing the school system, she said.

She explained that the devaluing of Indigenous knowledge systems is detrimental to students, peoples, and the education system itself.

“The western education system is stacked against Indigenous students, but it’s doing what it was intended to do,” Isaac said.

Isaac looks at knowledge as a spectrum, with only one part of it being looked at in schools.

While working for the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe, Isaac brought the Project AWARE Program to her community. In 2019, the program received a five-year federal grant worth $9 million from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration.

Using the grant, Isaac expanded mental health services for children at Saginaw Chippewa Academy and two public school districts in Michigan, which included services for Native American children enrolled in the schools.

Through the program, the school follows state standards, but with the approach of Anishinaabek traditional knowledge, and behavioral management. There is a Anishinaabemowin language and culture block everyday of the week, with enrichment activities depending on the season, such as maple syrup tapping in the spring.

“It is a beautiful thing to see all these babies, our future, singing in our language, and using our traditional medicines,” she said.

Students are surrounded by their culture, language, ecological practices, and standards, so when they leave school, “they have their Anishinaabek identity to guide them,” Isaac said.

Native Americans are one of the smallest minority groups, yet retain one of the highest percentages of special education eligibility — something Issac said isn’t a student problem, but “a system problem.”

The entire educational system continues to oppress Native Americans, Isaac said, and referred to the National Center for Education Statistics, that reported public school teachers are far less racially and ethnically diverse than students in their 2021 report.

About 80 percent of the teaching force is white, and “when you have one perspective, from one way of thinking, it will continue to perpetuate that same narrative.”

Isaac said that she never sought out the work of where she is today, but she was guided to be there. Her ancestors fought so loudly for her to be here today, and her wish is to do the same for the new generations.

“I am trying to create a path for those who come after me,” Isaac said.

There aren’t enough people advocating for Native American children, she said.

Michigan is lacking data on Native American students, and the information that is there is “ incredibly inaccurate.” Currently, Isaac is working on looking at the undercounted, and misrepresented data with tribal leaders in the state to open up broader conversations.

“Native Americans are invisible,” Issac said, but it is changing, and she will not stop on her path of advocating for youth’s mental health in the education systems.

“We belong at the table to add our perspective of knowledge and understanding,” Isaac said.