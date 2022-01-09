TRAVERSE CITY — The first time Courtney Miller was drawn to sound was around the age of 12 when she attended “Gneejawnisananik,” a culturally-based summer camp in Alden for Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians youth.
It was when she first heard the rhythm of a traditional drum.
Members from the community presented a song to the camp one evening — and Miller recalled how the thump-thump, thump-thump of the drumstick hitting the stretched, taut deerhide of the drum echoed her own heartbeat, and that it moved her.
During the song someone blew on an eagle bone whistle, and the high-pitch sound hit a blood memory for her.
“I had never heard that sound before, yet it was so familiar to me,” Miller said. “I knew its importance immediately.”
From then on, Miller was curious why her body and mind reacted that way to those sounds, not knowing that later in life it would lead her to a path of healing others.
In the following years, Miller’s immediate family began to reconnect with their culture, making traditional regalia and dancing at pow wows.
“It was healing, I learned to reconnect to myself through the movement of dance in rhythm to the sounds of those beating drums,” Miller said.
Now, 42, Miller is a licensed massage therapist, and in the last decade has been studying to become a fully-certified sound therapist through biofield tuning.
She explained that the specific sound therapy works with the body’s electrical system, both the central nervous system and the magnetic field that surrounds the body by using different sound frequencies in tuning forks.
Either weighted or unweighted tuning forks are placed on and around the body for targeted nervous system relaxation in response to physical or mental traumas, ranging from 174 to 528 hertz depending on the body’s response and what is needed specifically by the client.
Though using tuning forks for sound therapy is a relatively new practice, Miller said Anishinaabek have known the power of sound since time immemorial — which is why certain sounds, like drum and the eagle bone whistle, are used in ceremonial practices.
Miller has since worked under the instruction and alongside elders and traditional healers within her community. She has been given Anishinaabek teachings about medicinal plants, practices and ceremonies used in her culture.
She takes some of that deeply-rooted knowledge to expand her understanding of trauma work and combines it with biofield tuning, sound therapy, and massage therapy to help heal those who have an interest in her line of healing work.
Both physical and mental traumas can build up in the body, Miller said, and that the use of these therapies has been beneficial to her clientele over the years. She said that she sees an array of people from different backgrounds and needs for these specific therapies.
“I really do believe that the therapies can help with one’s connection to themselves and their healing,” Miller said.
