TRAVERSE CITY — The idea of moving back home to northern Michigan was not always feasible for Waganakising Odawa Becca Lynn.
Growing up in a small, rural area, the 28-year-old citizen of the Little Traverse Band Bands of Odawa Indians said she had a hard time with their Two-Spirit Identity.
Lynn described the confusion and confliction of being aware they were gay at an early age, but hiding in shame because “I felt I had a dirty secret.”
“There was limited, if any, queer representation in my community,” they said. It wasn’t until moving to Ann Arbor to attend the University of Michigan, Lynn said, that they were able to explore what that identity meant.
“I was fortunate for the opportunity to go away to college and find an amazing support system that allowed me the space to grow and accept all parts of myself.”
Although grateful for the love and support from her family and community, Lynn also recognizes that isn’t the case for many queer Native people since many “do not have the opportunity or resources to find these queer friendly environments that they can fit in.”
After studying sociology, Lynn moved back home in 2020 to reconnect with her community, family, and ancestral lands. Lynn said they aim to help create space and representation for Two Spirit Indigenous Peoples and members of the LGBTQ+ community to also heal.
“Representation for our youth is so important,” Lynn said. “It’s important to see that representation by ourselves and not ideas of who we are by other people.”
Through their beadwork, QueerKwe Designs, Lynn creates representation for the LGBTQ + & Two Spirit Native people community by incorporating modern pride flags with Anishinaabek beadwork.
Jewelry created by Lynn weaves between modern and traditional beaded medallions, earrings, and necklaces, an art that she first learned in middle school from her aunt, Regina Brubacker-Carver.
It took years to come back to the art; Lynn didn’t have the patience for it as a child to pick it back up after her late nokomis (grandmother) Rita Gasco-Shepard walked on in 2008.
Through a project to help cope with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder that Lynn received while at Standing Rocks in South Dakota in 2016, QueerKwe Designs has since turned it into something much greater.
After picking beading back up, Lynn said it has brought them closer to their late nokomis, and their aunts and mother.
“It helped me connect with her, she was an excellent beader… it’s been a great way to reconnect with her through what she brought back to our family.”
Beadwork has allowed them not only to create visibility, but also educate others on traditional Anishinaabe ideologies of gender and sexuality and the harmful effects of colonialism.
“For me, beadwork is medicine. Medicine for myself, medicine for my community,” Lynn said,
Lynn has given lectures at many institutions, including the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University, to discuss traditional Anishinaabek ideologies of gender and sexuality and the harmful effects that colonialism continues to have on them.
“The effects of forced ideologies colonizers put on Indigenous Peoples have displaced a lot of traditional systems and knowledge by denying what Anishinaabek have always honored,” Lynn said.
Lynn directs the Waganakising Nagwaagan, a Two Spirit and LGBTQ+ community group of LTBB that convenes monthly for discussions on identity, culture, and issues at large.
“Our goal is to create a safe and supportive environment for queer, gender nonconforming, and Two Spirit people to build community and connection,” Lynn said.
There is a lot of homophobia and transphobia within the Native communities, Lynn said. Traditionally, Anishinaabek are accepting of fluid identities, but, as a result of colonization and assimilation efforts, “our communities were forced to conform to rigid, Western binaries,” Lynn told the Record-Eagle.
“It’s important to remember our cultures traditionally embraced two-spirit folks and there are community members that still hold these values,” Lynn said. “I am helping to reclaim those spaces and reminding our communities of our traditional ways, while creating a more inclusive and supportive environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.