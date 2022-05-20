TRAVERSE CITY — A true testament to one’s character is witnessed through their actions, and some actions speak volumes when they have a rippling effect throughout a community.

Eighteen-year-old Anthony Laughlin is known in his community, not just by name, but for his sunny disposition on life that brings joy to everyone who meets him.

Anishinaabek Neighbors The Traverse City Record-Eagle highlights profiles of Anishinaabek neighbors of the region.

Laughlin was born on his ancestral lands of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians, where he grew up among family and friends — he said it has been a blessing to be so close to the people he loves most.

As a graduating senior of 2022, he attended the special education program through Char-Em Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, and will be walking with Harbor Springs High School on June 5 in the commencement ceremony.

Laughlin said that he is excited to be graduating from an experience that was “a lot of back and forth.”

In school, he belonged to the Daily Boost, a coffee cart operation that teaches 10th-12th grade students with disabilities how to run a business and keep customers happy.

He said he also enjoyed math classes, and playing different positions for his school’s baseball team.

“I really enjoyed being able to connect with so many people,” he said. “I will miss that the most.”

Though he faced some challenges in school, he said that he is overall thankful for the memories created with people he has made lifelong friendships with.

Shortly after graduation, Laughlin will be taking the summer off to travel, camp, and be outdoors. He said is excited to reconnect with a lot of family and “hike and just hang out at the park.”

As a young child, Laughlin grew up among his community on the pow-wow trails in the region where he was taught how to dance at an early age. For him, pow-wows are a magical time when communities from all over come together to connect with the land and to each other.

Laughlin has no immediate plans to hop back into school, but said that he is inspired by the next generation, so he hopes in the future he is able to work with children.

His mother Christina Brown said that he “always goes out his way to show love in any way he can, he is so patient, kind, and understanding.”

Whether it be going out of his way to tie a shoe, open a door, or simply give a loving smile, Laughlin explained that he wants to show kindness to everyone in any way he can.

Brown said that as a child, early on he showed his loving-personality, and it was quickly noticed by his community in Harbor Springs, “everyone knows and loves him, just as much as he loves them.”

Laughlin and his mother said that they will be taking Early Childhood Education, COC through LTBB’s Waganakising Odawa Career and Technical Education Program.

He hopes that one day he could become a teacher for the tribe but said he is also passionate about baking, so he will pursue both.

The future is bright, when you have a lot of love to give, Laughlin said.