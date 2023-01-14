TRAVERSE CITY— Traditionally made from a willow branch hoop, plant cordage or sinew, and adorned with beads, feathers, sometimes shells, dream catchers have become a unified symbol of Native American cultures.
However, the real story behind dream catchers is a little more complex, and originates with the Ojibwe Nations’ teachings of Asibikaasi, or Spider Woman’s protective gift.
The mother-figure is known as a protector of people, especially babies, and the story says she would bend over children’s beds and weave a thin, delicate, but strong web that was capable of trapping everything bad in its threads to vanish with the dawn.
When the Ojibwe Nation dispersed to the four corners of North America to fulfill a prophecy, Asibikaashi had a difficult time making her journey to all of the children. So, the mothers, sisters, and grandmothers took up the practice of weaving the webs for the new babies using willow hoops and sinew or cordage.
Despite traditional knowledge being disrupted in generations through decades of genocidal policies by the U.S. government, many Anishinaabek have retained much of that knowledge.
For Anishinaabe artist Anna Mills, tradition is rooted in all of her intricately woven creations.
Mills’ one-of-a-kind dream catchers honor both cultural practices and her contemporary art.
Traditions in Anishinaabek culture, such as storytelling, have passed on the history and the teachings of ancestral knowledge through generations.
Mills said though she is not “one with words,” she uses her art to tell these stories.
Coming from a family of crafters, Mills was taught the traditional protocols of how to make dream catchers by her late aunt, Carolyn-baa Toorman.
At a young age, Mills was separated from her Anishinabek side of the family. Mills said that her mother’s non-Native stepmother lovingly brought her up, but she longed for her family and culture.
“I am the granddaughter of residential school survivors, daughter to a ‘60s scoop survivor, a sister to a child of the Indian welfare agency,” said Mills.
Growing up in Redford as a child, Mills was able to connect with her culture through the American Indians Center of Detroit. “I was so grateful,” Mills said. It was there that she was able to connect and learn her culture.
Her aunt had taught Mills the importance of being in a good space of mind when working with the materials to make a dream catcher.
“I start off with smudging myself and then I leave sema (tobacco) and my thanks to the tree and creator,” Mills said.
She gathers the Willow to make her hoops when they are in season, and never takes more than she needs at a time. “I use the branches from my granddad’s Willow tree because it makes me feel more connected to him.”
Her late aunt showed Mills the branches of Willow are easier to bend after they soak in water — then Mills can form shapes traditional and contemporary for dream catchers.
The sinew is woven around the hoops, interlocking much like a spider’s web, Mills explained, traditionally there are 13 points to represent the moons in Anishinaabek teachings.
The sinew is sealed off most often with tree sap, and the dream catchers are given specific feathers, beads, shells, or other materials. Each dream catcher created comes from acts of inspiration, Mills says, “something that’s been on my mind for a little while.”
These can be life lessons, traditions, family, and issues within the Indigenous community — Mills has recently auctioned off many of her dream catchers to help non-profit organizations raise money for Residential Boarding School survivors.
Looking forward, she said she hopes to help other Anishinaabek in her community learn how to pick up the tradition.
