TRAVERSE CITY — The pinky region of northern Michigan is known for captivating dunes, sandy beaches, and distinctive mixed forests.

For the Anishinaabe, Aaron TwoCrow (Odawa/Mandan) he has always called it home — and he takes tremendous pride in his ancestral lands where his community of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa (Odawa) and Chippewa (Ojibwe) Indians raised him.

Anishinaabek Neighbors The Traverse City Record-Eagle highlights profiles of Anishinaabek neighbors of the region.

Growing up, TwoCrow moved around Leelanau County, but his family settled on the Peshawbestown reservation in the early 1990s. It was there that TwoCrow said he was surrounded by the love of community.

“It’s the only place I have truly felt safe,” he said, and that is why it is important for him to break generational cycles to help heal the trauma weaved into his community.

Through the years, TwoCrow advocated within his tribe to build an environment to tackle the understanding of where behavioral, and substance issues arise.

TwoCrow said that reinstitution of cultural identity in the youth is essential to navigate the issue of early prevention within the community.

“We need to give youth our traditional ways of love and healing so they are stronger than what the world gives them,” TwoCrow said.

For him, being grounded in his culture helped give him the strength to make changes for himself, and also for his four children that he shares with his wife, Samantha.

At 24, TwoCrow said that he wouldn’t call it rock-bottom when he woke up in jail cell, but rather, he came to a spiritual awakening.

He was burning a lot of bridges, and wasn’t happy where he was in life because of his struggle with alcoholism, something he used to mask deeper issues of disconnection that he had with himself.

“I became aware that I could not live like that anymore,” TwoCrow said, adding that it is difficult to understand “when you’re struggling.”

He was able to make the transition of walking a path to heal both contemporary, and generational traumas through a strong support system from his community, mother Connie, wife, and children.

He’s determined, he said, to help bring healing through traditional teachings and life ways to the Anishinaabek youth in his community who struggle with disconnection of their cultural identity.

“I am so proud of my tribe and all of the work I have been able to have been a part of,” TwoCrow said.

Part of that advocacy included working under a three-year grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, for the tribal courts as a peacemaker for juveniles in the system.

Peacemaking is a cornerstone in one approach to Native American justice. Instead of a punitive system, the court focuses on healing through culture. TwoCrow explained that jail doesn’t work, especially for the young Indigenous peoples who are struggling.

“One of the main attributions of why they struggle is because they need those teachings, guidance and support from our ancestors,” he said.

Although peacemaking varies across tribes, it generally brings together both traditional and non-traditional teachings and court techniques, along with family members and other members of the community who have been affected by substance abuse.

TwoCrow said that generational trauma has resulted in higher rates of youth being incarcerated or put through the court system.

According to 2015 data from the Burns Institute, Native youth are approximately three times more likely to be confined than white youth.

People under the age of 21 make up 42 percent of American Indian/Alaskan Native populations in the United States, so Native youth confinement is a special concern, according to the data.

TwoCrow said that those who he was able to work with under the program, saw “generational success.”

He is entering his 13th year of sobriety, and said, “I want to be someone our youth can connect with, look up to, and see that there is hope if they’re struggling so they know they’re not alone.”

Although TwoCrow no longer works under the tribal courts, he continues to push and advocate for the next seven generations.

Recently, he started relearning Anishinaabemowin through GTB and other Ojibwe nations with his wife and children.

TwoCrow said that it’s important for him to be a strong example youth can relate to, he said that means looking how his ancestors thought and carrying those teachings no matter your positions in life, or “mino bimaadiziwin” — walking a good path.