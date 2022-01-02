TRAVERSE CITY — Waawiiyaatanong (Detroit) hip-hop artist, Raymond Elwart Jr. under the pseudonym “Soufy,” uses his music to narrate the urban native experience.
The Anishinaabek musician uses his lyrical edge to highlight issues that affect Native American communities by connecting traditional knowledge in the world of hip-hop.
After the 2017 release of his first soloLP entitled, “The Ogitchidaa Project,” Soufy was nominated for best New Artist at the Indigenous Music Awards in Canada in 2018.
The album highlights important issues like cultural identity, police brutality, racism and environmental issues like oil pipelines, and treaty rights.
Soufy said that he knows what voices can do in the world of music, so he wants to project what’s important by normalizing the discussions like, the disproportionate rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirits, and the ongoing affects of settler colonialism.
In his song “Pay 2 Be Poisoned,” off his 2016 album, Soufy takes aim at the Flint water crisis through examining environmental racism in BIPoC communities. The song went on to be featured on Democracy Now with Amy Goodman, CBC Canada and Indian Country Today Media Network.
Success has not come easy to the hip-hop artist though.
Through his music, Soufy said that he is able to highlight the struggles of coming from a broken community that was shaped by generations of genocide and assimilation of Native Peoples.
His family originates from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation and Neyaashiinigmiing of what is now Ontario, Canada, and rooted in the region after his grandmother survived an Indian Boarding School.
She came to the Cass Corridor in 1967, or known to the Anishinaabek at the time as the “Red Ghetto,” an area of the most well-known Native American community in Detroit.
He said growing up in southwest Detroit, he was exposed to a lot of trauma early-on in life through gang violence, and drugs. His mother endured addiction, and his father was incarcerated for most of his childhood.
He found solace in his grandmother’s care though.
She enrolled him in several All-Native American schools and programs so he was able to grow up with his culture and have a connection to his community.
Elwart explained that because of residential boarding schools, their culture was taken from his family, but he was able to learn how to dance and make his first regalia through an American Indian Services program in the city that his grandmother signed him up for.
“She wanted her grandchildren to have a fighting chance for us to take back our culture,” Elwart reflected.
At a young age he was exposed to rap music — his first tape was Run DMC — and by the age of 15 he began recording music on tapes off a karaoke machine in high school. Soufy said it was an outlet for him to express his feelings as a young poet, and broke into the world of rapping by looking at lyrics as poetry.
In the middle of his senior year in high school, Soufy was arrested and unable to graduate. He stated that through the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation he was able to obtain his GED and that’s where he met music producers at the age of 17.
Through his early 20s, Soufy spent time producing music, performing around Detroit, and touring the nation.
His music was featured a few times on Detroit’s hit music station, 95.5 with more than 1.5 million listeners.
He said that the rise in his career, he began to really struggle with alcoholism, and the culture he found himself in performing and touring, supported his addiction.
“My lifestyle influenced it, I am a shy and nervous person, the alcohol was able to numb that,” he stated. Soufy explained that he wanted to be more and knew he couldn’t get there by living the lifestyle he was.
It was from a disconnect to his traditions, he explained that he turned his back on being an Anshinaabek and had used alcohol to hide from that.
“I wanted to be more than what I was projecting and knew I couldn’t get there doing what I was doing,” Soufy said.
Since becoming sober in 2015, Soufy said he started his journey back on the “red road,” of learning his Anishinaabek traditions, going to ceremonies, and knowing his role within the community.
His music changed demeanor because his outlook on life has changed, he stated that when he got into making music and rapping, he was heavily influenced by what the media portrayed as a success in the genre.
“It’s not about that for me anymore, what I rap is what I live by, what I portray is who I am,” Soufy said, that his music focuses on uplifting Anishinaabek and Indigenous voices rather than being another voice to encourage toxic lifestyles.
The past summer, Soufy collaborated with the Culture Creators on Michigan’s first all-Indigenous music festival, Vibes with Tribes, in his neighborhood of southwest Detroit. The event featured traditional dancing, drumming and singing, vendors, food, and music all performed by Native Americans from different nations all over the continent.
Soufy said the dream started five years ago to create a space for Indigenous Peoples to gather in the city.
“It’s a convergence of modern to traditional arts, music, and culture.”
He said that he wants to use his music to bridge the experiences of both city and reservation natives by working with artists across the country and uplifting their voices.
That’s why it’s so important for him to continue building Vibes with the Tribes to be events around the city for natives to connect and collaborate.
Currently Soufy is working on an album with hip-hop artist Stuart James of the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota entitled, “The Adventures of Rez boy and City Nish,” which is set to be released February 2022 on all digital platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.
To look for Soufy’s music, or Vibes with the Tribes’ events in Detroit, please visit his website at vibeswiththetribes.com
